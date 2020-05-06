How COVID-19 could change the workplace forever – and why you may never return to the office

The coronavirus pandemic could change the way people work forever and some employees may never return to the office, an employment researcher claims.

Head of Research for Ray White Commerical Vanessa Rader said that Australians will see major changes to hygiene practices that will affect everyday life in the office.

She told Daily Mail Australia workplaces would see more employees working remotely, a reduction in hot desking and changes to office layout.

Ms Rader said: ‘People are going to expect their employer to keep them safe.’

Ms Rader noted that increased hygiene awareness after the COVID-19 pandemic would force employers to reduce practices like hot desking.

‘Hot desking isn’t going to be favourable because that’s sharing facilities,’ Ms Rader said.

She said companies would most likely restrict employee movement and may also have to ensure each staff member has their own keyboard and mouse.

‘Anything that involves touching is going to have to go,’ Ms Rader said.

Ms Rader predicted offices would change their layouts and focus on reducing the number of small meeting rooms.

‘There will be less of those because there’s too many touch points and we’ve seen really clearly that any sort of virus is spread easily through your hands,’ Ms Rader said.

Ms Rader also forecast more of an overall emphasis on workplace cleaning and hygiene.

She said employers would be expected to implement a thorough sterilisation of work surfaces on a regular basis.

Ms Rader noted the sudden increase in employees working from home amid the pandemic would forever impact the future of the workforce.

‘There will definitely be more people working from home than there ever has been before,’ she said.

Ms Rader said employers would be pressured to adapt to remote work and provide the appropriate equipment to their employees.

Ms Rader said vacancy rates for commercial office spaces around Australia had been particularly low in recent years.

She noted this rate would now increase due to more staff working from home and a number of businesses going under during the COVID-19 crisis.