How Did Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ‘Unconsciously’ Revealed Relationship Shortly After Jennifer Aniston Breakup?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tried to conceal their relationship but “unconsciously” confirmed it in the past.

Jolie and Pitt have been separated for years, but they chose to be amicable to co-parent their six children after being embroiled in a legal battle following their split. Many believed Pitt and Jolie’s relationship started while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

In 2005, the “Murder Mystery” actress and the “Ad Astra” actor released a statement announcing their separation. In their joint statement, both said that the various speculations about their marriage were not among the factors that led them to their decision to split. They also made it clear that there were no third parties involved.

However, two months after the announcement, Jolie and Pitt accidentally made a huge giveaway about their romance. The duo showed up at the ShoWest’s Fox Luncheon at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

Aniston was also present because she received the Female Star of the Year award. However, the pair tried to avoid a run-in with her and arrived hours later with an awkward appearance.

They consciously made an effort to not stand near each other. But their oozing chemistry didn’t escape the public eye. In fact, body language expert and author Tonya Reiman said that “it only took the world a second to realize exactly what was going on.”

“Brad has his right hand in his pocket. He is unsmiling, lips pinched in. The lip roll is a gesture frequently used if a person has a secret he’s trying not to reveal… you have the image of someone hiding something,” she wrote in her book “The Yes Factor: Get What You Want, Say What You Mean.”

“Typically when actors take pictures together, they take pictures together. In this picture it looks as if they are purposefully trying to create a ‘disconnect’. In doing so they unconsciously reveal what many had already guessed.”

In a 2006 interview, Jolie opened up about her excitement while filming with Pitt for “Mr. & Mrs Smith.” Aniston called Jolie “uncool” for speaking about it because for her it was inappropriate since Pitt was still married to her at the time.

Pitt is currently linked to Alia Shawkat. She was spotted riding her bike away from Pitt’s gated community on her birthday on April 18. However, despite the romantic rumors, sources close to them insisted that they are just friends.