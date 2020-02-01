How Gary Neville reacted in gantry to Virgil van Dijk’s goal for Liverpool vs Man Utd

Gary Neville watched Manchester United go behind against Liverpool from the Anfield gantry.

Gary Neville vocally withheld his anger but shook his head in disappointment after Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool ahead against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Neville was providing colour commentary for Sky Sports at Anfield and had a camera capturing his reactions to the game.

The former United captain was in good spirits for the opening 10 minutes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took the game to Liverpool. But those hopes turned into despair as Van Dijk rose highest from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s 14th-minute corner to give Liverpool the lead. As the towering Dutchman’s header rippled the net, Neville initially remained motionless. He then picked up his microphone and collected his thoughts, ready to offer his insight. Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League updates from Anfield

Before offering his thoughts, Neville looked down, flickered his eyelids and shook his head, before criticising United's marking. Brandon Williams, 19, was tasked with tracking Van Dijk's run, with Harry Maguire belatedly trying to block Liverpool's defensive cornerstone. Neither United defender managed to get close to Van Dijk, though, with Joe Gomez proving a shield to his centre-half partner. In contract, Liverpool leged Jamie Carragher, sitting next to Neville, unleashed a reserved fist-pump in celebration.

It was almost 2-0 for Liverpool soon after when Van Dijk challenged De Gea for an aerial ball. The 28-year-old jumped honestly but United’s No 1 got his hands to the ball, only for Van Dijk’s momentum to barge it out of his grasp. Thereafter, Victor Lindelof failed to clear his lines and Roberto Firmino curled a pearler into the far post. Referee Craig Pawson initially allowed the goal – and was duly hounded by furious United players – but VAR overturned the decision.