How ‘Harry Potter’ Is Saving Lives Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The “Harry Potter” franchise is further proving its longevity as it now serves those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Variety, Warner Bros.’ “The Making of Harry Potter” studio tour buses in the U.K. are being used to commute National Health Service (NHS) workers fighting coronavirus for free between West Herts Hospitals.

“Our workforce has been depleted due to sickness or self-isolation and so it’s really important that those staff who are well but have transport issues can come back,” Paul da Gama, chief people officer at West Herts Hospitals, said. “A special shuttle bus, which will have strict social distancing rules, is the perfect solution and we are so grateful to Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and Golden Tours for making this happen. Our staff might not be traveling to exotic locations or seeing behind the scenes of a major movie, but they will be making magic happen in their own way.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden also expressed feelings about being of assistance.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to use the buses at this time,” the individual said. “We are delighted to play a part in supporting our local NHS in its time of need.”

However, this isn’t the only way the wizard’s brand has been helpful amid the global crisis. As previously reported, J.K. Rowling, the author of the fantasy novels, debuted Harry Potter at Home for those that “might need a bit of magic” while in quarantine. The new interactive site, which is geared toward old fans as well as new, offers a “free online collection of child-friendly activities, videos, puzzles, illustrations, quizzes, creative ideas, articles and much more.”

Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch https://t.co/cPg0dZpexB pic.twitter.com/i0ZjTplVoU

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 1, 2020

Furthermore, teachers also have access to all seven of the “Harry Potter” novels. They are also now permitted to record themselves reading the books aloud to post onto “schools’ secure networks” so that their students can feel as if they’re in the classroom.