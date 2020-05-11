How John Ibrahim missed out on a threesome with Paris Hilton a New Year’s Eve party in Sydney

27 SHARES Share Tweet

Former nightclub boss John Ibrahim has revealed to friends how he missed out on a threesome with model Paris Hilton at a New Year’s Eve party in Sydney.

Weeks after Ibrahim was left disappointed by the reality star’s rejection she teased him by sending a copy of a book called Lesbian Sex Secrets For Men, which was later seized by police.

Ibrahim had picked up a girl at the Piano Room in Kings Cross and gone to a Coogee house owned by businessman John Singleton, where he ran into the celebrity heiress.

The ‘King of the Cross’, who had met Hilton previously, called his radio mate Kyle Sandilands, who was still at the Piano Room party, and gave him a blow by blow account of what happened next.

Sandilands revealed the events of December 31, 2008 for the first time on his KIIS FM breakfast program on Wednesday morning, initially leaving out Hilton’s name.

Ibrahim told Sandilands he had planned to go home with the girl he met at the Piano Room but had ‘done a side step’ because Hilton was at Singleton’s Coogee house.

Ibrahim already knew Hilton well, Sandilands told his listeners. ‘There may have been an encounter or two in the past with [Hilton] a few years before that,’ he said.

Sandilands declined an invitation from Ibrahim to join him at Coogee but offered to meet him if he went back to his own Dover Heights mansion.

While Sandilands continued to party at the Piano Room he received another call from Ibrahim, who was in a bedroom at Coogee with Hilton and his new friend.

‘He rings me and goes, “Bro, I think I’ve somehow hooked myself up a three-way,’ Sandilands said. ‘The girl he’s taken there and [Hilton].

‘He says, “I’ve just ducked out to get a couple of drinks, I’m going back into the room.’

‘Ten minutes later a text comes through: “No go, bro. Shut down.” And I thought that doesn’t sound like my friend John. He hasn’t been shut down from a three-way ever, I thought.

‘He rings me back half an hour later, bit down-trodden. He’s like, “Yeah, went back into the bedroom with the drinks and the whole vibe had changed.

‘And he’s like, “OK, the girls are getting on very well together, chatting and getting close… ” John’s standing there with the drinks, trying to get in there…

‘Anyway, he gets back onto the phone to me and says, “Yeah, nah, they were too into each other and talking and getting close”.

‘They were getting on like a house on fire and it was clear John wasn’t going to have a threesome.’

A few weeks later Hilton mailed Ibrahim a copy of the book Lesbian Sex Secrets for Men: What Every Man Wants to Know About Making Love to a Woman and Never Asks.

The book is described by its publisher as ‘a groundbreaking dialogue between straight men and gay women, and an erotic look inside the often hidden world of lesbian sex.’

‘This frank, frolicsome, and wonderfully illuminating book draws on the sexual advice and sex secrets of lesbians to help men become better lovers.’

A bookmark led Ibrahim to a highlighted passage which said: ‘Introduction of a stranger brings added excitement. Do not feel left out if your usual partner naturally gravitates to the third party. It is the unfamiliar that is exciting.’

Hilton had then signed, ‘Love, Paris’.

Sandilands said Ibrahim had never decided exactly what Hilton meant by sending the book but he believed it was ‘taunting and teasing’ his friend.

‘She knew he wanted it,’ Sandilands told his listeners. ‘She obviously knew that it wasn’t going to happen and that the two girls connected and he was left out.

‘He still doesn’t know if she was laughing at him like, “Ha, ha – I knew what you were trying to do” or if it was an excuse why it didn’t happen.

‘I told him he should never have gone out for the drinks.’

The book sat in Ibrahim’s library until August 8, 2017, when police investigating the activities of some of his family members and associates executed a search warrant on his home.

It was the only title in his collection of about 375 books seized by police and has never been returned.