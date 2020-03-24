How Kate Middleton, Prince William Raged Online War Against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton have raged war against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — a social media war that is.

Feud rumors between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton are nothing new but an expert claims that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “ramped up” their Instagram content as a direct hit to their brother and sister.

Expert Sophia Money-Coutts appeared on True Royalty TV and, according to Express, suggested that one of William and Kate’s posts taken during their recent tour of Ireland prove their need to outdo the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“There was one of the Ireland pictures of Kate and William, they had their arms around each other,” she said.

“Harry and Meghan hold hands the whole time, so it was a sort of ‘so can we, we’re in love too,” Money-Coutts explained. “It’s in the ramping up of the Instagram war or something.”

She added, “It’s sweet, it’s a lovely, lovely picture but I just can’t imagine they would have done that maybe a few years ago.”

Currently, both families have 11.3 million followers on the social media platform.

Whether or not these four royals are feuding has yet to be confirmed but they aren’t the first to have a potential rift.

A rift between the Royal family occurred after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, according to royal biographer Penny Junor. In her book, “The Firm,” she explained the divide that happened between Prince Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

What caused the royal rift? None other than Prince Charles eventual partner, Camilla Parker Bowles.