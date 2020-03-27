How Long Will Your Toilet Paper Supply Last? Website Estimates How Long It Will

As toilet paper supplies in stores have dwindled during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are worried they don’t have enough of the paper product to survive during a quarantine or until store shelves are replenish. Now, there is a way that consumers can calm their fears and understand precisely how much of a supply they have.

A website called “How much toilet paper?” can answer this nagging question and allow consumers to know exactly what their supply levels are.

The website can calculate usage based on the number of rolls, the number of people in a household, and the number of trips to the bathroom to determine if a consumer has enough toilet paper to survive a 14-day quarantine or longer.

Advanced options dig further into toilet paper usage, allowing people to grasp how much toilet paper is needed and if a supply level is enough or needs to be restocked.

After the panic-buying that some consumers took part in over the last week, many stores are bare of toilet paper and other essential items or have placed a limit on the number of items that can be bought from these certain product categories.