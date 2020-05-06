 Press "Enter" to skip to content

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

Stocks marched higher around the world Wednesday following an encouraging report on a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The S&P 500 closed 2.7% higher after Gilead Sciences said its experimental drug proved effective against the new coronavirus in a major U.S. government study that put it to a strict test.

Communication services, technology and financial stocks powered much of the rally, which overshadowed a government report showing the U.S. economy shrank at a 4.8% annual rate in the first three months of the year, the worst showing since the financial crisis in 2008.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 76.12 points, or 2.7%, to 2,939.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532.31 points, or 2.2%, to 24,663.86.

The Nasdaq gained 306.98 points, or 3.6%, to 8,914.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 62.68 points, or 4.8%, to 1,360.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 102.77 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 858.59 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 280.19 points, or 3.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 127.71 points, or 10.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 291.27 points, or 9%.

The Dow is down 3,904.58 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 57.90 points, or 0.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 307.71 points, or 18.4%.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *