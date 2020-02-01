How Man City could line up if Pep Guardiola signs Man Utd transfer target Bruno Fernandes

Manchester City have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Manchester United transfer target Bruno Fernandes, so how could the Portuguese playmaker fit in at the Etihad?

Manchester City have entered the race to sign Bruno Fernandes in an attempt to hijack Manchester United’s pursuit of the Sporting Lisbon star. Pep Guardiola is reading an £86million bid for the playmaker after talks between Fernandes and United stalled over the weekend.

Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha claim City are preparing a big-money bid for Fernandes which would see the Portuguese ace move to the Etihad at the end of the season. Guardiola is prepared to shell out £86m (€100m) for the 25-year-old, who has been linked with a move to United since the start of last summer. The Old Trafford club were very close to finalising a deal for Fernandes last week but talks stalled over the transfer fee. United were only willing to pay £50m up front with a further £15m in add-ons but Sporting have demanded £68m immediately. Man City star Leroy Sane changes agents as Bayern Munich chief works on transfer

City’s bid would therefore dwarf their Manchester rivals’ and is set to make Sporting seriously consider their options – particularly if Fernandes immediately returns to the Estadio Jose Alvalade on a six-month loan. This would help the Primeira Liga outfit’s attempt to qualify for the Europa League, as opposed to losing their star man to United immediately. The deal would also suit City with veteran midfielder David Silva leaving the club at the end of the campaign. Fernandes would offer a direct replacement for the diminutive Spaniard, although his arrival could hinder Phil Foden’s progress into a permanent starter under Guardiola. Barcelona ignore Lionel Messi’s Sergio Aguero transfer demand after meeting with new boss

Eden Hazard targeting Man City showdown for Real Madrid comeback after injury – EXCLUSIVE

Manchester City tipped to beat Liverpool to Champions League for one reason

The Portuguese playmaker would add even more creativity to a midfield driven by the outstanding Kevin De Bruyne, while Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan provide cover in front of the back four. Guardiola will also hope to bring Fernandinho back into central midfield next season, although this potentially relies upon signing a new centre-back in the summer. The City boss is currently unwilling to partner John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in central defence, meaning the versatile Brazilian has been deployed out of position. Aymeric Laporte should return from injury in the coming weeks, bolstering City’s defensive options, although fans would surely be keen to see Guardiola add more strength in depth in that department.

Benjamin Mendy has failed to convince at left-back since his return from a long-term injury so Oleksandr Zinchenko will fancy his chances of establishing himself as first-choice next term. On the opposite side of defence, Kyle Walker remains ahead of Joao Cancelo in the pecking order and Ederson is the undisputed first-choice between the posts at the Etihad. Guardiola has a wealth of talent at his disposal in attack with Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling supported by Riyad Mahrez while Leroy Sane will be targeting a return to full fitness before next season. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will also be keen on the prospect of Fernandes’ arrival, with the Sporting Lisbon ace having provided 10 assists so far this season.

Fernandes has also scored 13 times across all competitions this term, after produced startling figures of 32 goals and 18 assists in 2018/19. United remain optimistic about signing the playmaker before deadline day, with Fernandes having told Sporting chiefs he wanted to leave the club. He is already believed to have agreeed personal terms with United and appeared set to sign a five-and-a-half year contract with an option to extend by a further 12 months. Express Sport understands Fernandes would be set to earn £150,000 a week at Old Trafford, although it is unclear how much City would be prepared to offer the Portuguese international.