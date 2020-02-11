How Man Utd could line up with Jack Grealish after transfer decision made

Manchester United have had a busy January transfer window but are now prioritising a move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in the summer – but how would he fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team?

Manchester United made two signings in the January window, one was the biggest signing in the Premier League, while some would argue the other was the biggest surprise of the month.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial fee of £47million from Sporting Lisbon and striker Odion Ighalo joined on a six-month loan deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. However, Solskjaer is still in the process of overhauling his squad and the club are already planning their next signing, with Villa’s talisman, Jack Grealish, now on the club’s radar. According to the Mirror, United had been interested in Leicester City star James Maddison, but as he is set to sign a new deal with the Foxes they have now turned their attention to Grealish. Despite Aston Villa being in the midst of a relegation battle, Grealish is having a good season. JUST IN: Ed Woodward plans £25m Man Utd transfer, Liverpool £290k double deal, Chelsea, Arsenal

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 27 appearances for the Villans. Tottenham nearly signed the England Under-21 international in 2018 but Villa decided to keep hold of their talented youngster who then helped them secure promotion from the Championship. Although Grealish can play through the middle, he has predominantly played on the left wing for Villa this season and would be expected to do the same if he signed for United. DON’T MISS Arsenal staff left questioning Cedric Soares transfer because of one issue [TRANSFER NEWS] Chelsea star Kepa shocked by Lampard axe with keeper set to be offered escape route [TEAM NEWS] Man Utd slammed over Odion Ighalo transfer as Ed Woodward and Glazers questioned [TRANSFER NEWS]

With Solskjaer favouring Marcus Rashford as his main number nine and Daniel James on the right flank, Grealish’s arrival could see Anthony Martial dropped to the bench. The 24-year-old Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford from Monaco in 2015 for an initial fee of £36m. And while the France international has shown glimpses of his abilities he has often struggled to consistently find the back of the net. In 202 appearances for United he has scored 60 goals and provided 34 goals.

United are currently without Rashford, who is expected to be sidelined for a while after suffering a back injury, and have relied on Martial to lead the line. Solskjaer has praised Martial’s contributions this season but also suggested that he will be given a rest following Ighalo’s arrival. “We’ll give him more support and give him rest when he deserves it,” Solskjaer vowed. “He’s been asked to play too much as well, especially now when Marcus is injured.”

How Manchester United could line up next season with Jack Grealish : De Gea; Williams, Maguire, Lindelof, Wan-Bissaka; Pogba, McTominay; Grealish, Fernandes, James, Rashford

