How Man Utd could look if Ed Woodward signs three free agents in summer transfer window

Manchester United had a good January transfer window, with Ed Woodward managing to wrap up deals for Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo. They need more, however, if they’re to stand any chance of winning the Premier League title under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And the free agent market could help the club solve some of their problems.

Manchester United have signed five players under Solskjaer. Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka touched down from Swansea, Leicester and Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window. Fernandes and Ighalo have now arrived but, despite that, the Red Devils know they require more. They could do a lot worse than scouring the free agent market, with a plethora of talent set to become available at the end of the season. Express Sport now takes a look at three free agents Woodward could try and bring to Old Trafford at the end of the campaign. KEY STORY: The role Ed Woodward played in agreeing Bruno Fernandes transfer to Man Utd

Edinson Cavani United have signed Ighalo as a short-term solution to their striker woes. Edinson Cavani was linked with a move but the Red Devils always believed the PSG star would prefer to join Atletico Madrid instead. United could, however, make a move for the Uruguay international with the player’s possible move to Atletico off the table for now. Cavani guarantees goals, being far more prolific than Anthony Martial, the club’s current centre-forward. And he’s also capable of playing out wide – something that may be required if he’s to play week in, week out. DON’T MISS Man Utd determined to beat Chelsea to Kalidou Koulibaly Man Utd sent Bruno Fernandes ‘liability’ warning Gary Neville gives Odion Ighalo transfer verdict

Dries Mertens If United were to get Cavani, they’d have good striker options. But signing another would do no harm and Dries Mertens has his admirers over at Old Trafford, having flourished at Napoli over the years. United could land Mertens on a free, with the Belgium international ready to leave the Serie A giants at the end of the campaign. And that would represent a significant coup for the club, especially given Chelsea’s interest in the forward throughout January. Mertens could play down the middle with Cavani and Marcus Rashford either side of him.

Luka Modric An outside bet. United have long admired Luka Modric, with interest in the Real Madrid star dating back to his time at Dinamo Zagreb. And with the club still short on options in the middle of the park, the Red Devils could do a lot worse than going for Modric. That would enable him to play alongside Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in a three-man midfield. Fernandes would be at the tip of the trident, allowing Pogba and Modric to pull the stings.

