How Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Used Son Archie To Snub Prince George

Rumors that the Sussexes and Cambridges are feuding have swirled for years.

Over that time there have even been reports of the two families purposely snubbing each other, which has only added fuel to that rumor mill. One of those reports claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a dig at Kate Middleton and Prince William through their firstborn sons.

Meghan and Harry have 10-month-old son Archie together but it seemed they may have stolen the name from Kate and William’s son Prince George, who once referred to himself as Archie while out on a walk with his grandmother Carole Middleton.

A dog walker, who ran into the duo recalled the moment a young George used this alias while speaking with The Sun.

“I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog,” she explained, according to Express.

“Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it,” she continued. “To my astonishment, he said ‘I’m called Archie’, with a big smile on his face.”

The unidentified woman added, “I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”

Prince George’s full name is Geroge Alexander Louis of Cambridge but he has experienced a few different nicknames over the course of his six years of life and even while he was still in his mother’s belly.

Kate and William referred their firstborn as “our little grape” when she first fell pregnant, according to the British publication. Meanwhile, at school, he toted the nickname PG, short for Prince George. That nickname trickled home and led to the rest of his family calling him PG Tips or Tips.

A royal insider shared, “The royals love nicknames and having a bit of fun just like everyone else.”

“When George goes to school I can imagine a few comments about ‘Educating Archie’,” the insider said.