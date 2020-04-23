How Old Are Jimmy Fallon’s Kids? Daughters Winnie, Frannie Steal ‘Tonight Show’ Spotlight

Jimmy Fallon decided to entertain audiences from his home during quarantine, but it’s his kids who are stealing the spotlight. “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” has featured Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen’s two daughters, and audiences are loving them.

Franny is the younger daughter at just 5 years old. She was born at the end of 2014. Winnie Rose is Fallon’s oldest child. Born on July 23, 2013, Winnie is 6 years old and will turn 7 this summer.

The girls have been helping Jimmy with “The Tonight Show: At Home” as much as possible. Winnie seems to be the graphics coordinator, hand-making title cards for her dad and scrolling through iPad images, while Franny is the sound engineer, playing cues on a device or vocally booing her dad. In Friday’s episode, they both walked off during their dad’s monologue, but the kids came back to help him with his Thank You Notes segment.

Fallon and his wife struggled to have children. “It’s hard if you can’t have children. We struggled for a good five years trying to have a kid,” he told YourTango in 2015.

“People have struggled longer than we did, but there’s shots involved and acupuncture and sleeping upside down,” he added. “We tried everything. There’s the embarrassment of telling people that we’re having one and we’re pregnant and then it’s not working out. You have to go out and be funny every night and tell jokes and act like nothing’s going wrong. But that’s being a comedian, that’s the job. Now I’m genuinely really happy.”

Now that they have their family, Fallon and Juvonen split their time between Manhattan and the Hamptons. The spacious property they are filming at for “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” is believed to be their home in the Sagaponack, New York, which was reportedly bought in 2011 for $5.7 million.

“The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” airs weeknights on NBC.