How one Texas county became a coronavirus hotspot overnight after a nursing home became infected

Barely a week ago, rural Lamar County in Texas could make a pretty good argument for reopening on Friday.

Less than a dozen of the 50,000 residents of the area, which is right on the border with Oklahoma, had tested positive for the coronavirus – and none had died.

The mayor of Paris, Texas – a pit stop for drivers passing through to snap a selfie with the city’s miniaturized Eiffel Tower – had drive-thru virus testing in the works, just to give locals peace of mind. Some wore masks but many saw little reason to bother.

Then an outbreak at a nursing home turned up over the weekend, with at least 47 people at Paris Healthcare Center infected.

Now 65 people county-wide are infected and stores are second-guessing reopening as Lamar County becomes a cautionary tale of the fragility of Republican Gov Greg Abbott’s plan to get Texas back in business faster than many states.

And on the eve of every retailer, restaurant and movie theater being allowed to let customers back in the door, Texas set a single-day record high for COVID-19 fatalities Thursday with 50.

‘We don’t know what it’s going to do here,’ said Taylor Wright, owner of Aden Ann’s, a women’s boutique in Paris.

Word of the sudden outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center, she said, shelved her plans to reopen over fears of exposing her staff and her family.

‘We don’t know where it’s all spreading,’ Wright said.

The whiplash in Paris from healthy outlier to overnight hot spot illustrates the balancing act states are taking on as they begin relaxing public health restrictions, particularly in places with Republican governors.

Many of them broadly support President Donald Trump’s determination to get the US economy back up and running.

In Texas, Abbott’s instinct throughout the crisis has been to govern from the middle ground, reflected in his reluctance early on to issue statewide stay-at-home orders that soured conservative activists.

Democrats who control Texas’ booming big cities, meanwhile, have praised him for shaking loose protective gear from a stretched-thin supply chain, but the speed at which Abbott is now hitting the reset button is making some fidget.

Like many governors, Abbott is taking a piecemeal approach to rolling back restrictions.

Counties with fewer than five active cases of COVID-19 can reopen businesses at 50 percent capacity, which apply to nearly half of Texas’ 254 counties, Abbott says.

Everywhere else – which is where the vast majority of Texas’ nearly 30 million people live – can open back up at 25 percent capacity. Beaches in Texas are reopening this weekend, while hair salons, gyms and bars remain closed.

Up until last weekend, Lamar County looked like a contender to begin to reopen under the loosest restrictions.

There had been just eight cases of coronavirus as of April 23, and six of those people had recovered.

‘And then: ‘Boom,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said, with the first positive case at the nursing home appeared the very next day.

‘It hits us, like, right between the eyes, and all of a sudden we have this really huge, huge outbreak.’

According to The Paris News, there area fears of cross-contamination at another facility where an employee of Paris HealthCare also works.

‘We are on the state’s radar now, and inspectors were at a second nursing home today,’ Paris Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal told the newspaper.

‘Austin knows our situation, and I believe they will help us with testing if we have a positive in a second nursing home.’

Now Clifford, a radiologist, worries about a second wave.

He worries about getting more testing kits, which has been a chronic problem that may have masked the true number of cases in his city from the start.

Recently, a courier drove 11 hours through the night to pick up testing kits.

Clifford had purchased 1,500 antibody tests – a big gesture for a city of 25,000 – and did a trial run of drive-thru testing April 23, in preparation for opening up for three days this week.

The nursing home outbreak scuttled those plans. One resident has died, but Clifford said if Texas doesn’t open back up soon, ‘every business in my city is going to go bankrupt and no one will have a job, and then there will be poverty.’

Texas has reported 27,000 cases and more than 750 deaths linked to the virus, though the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested.

Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. Experts said a one-day spike in deaths is no cause for alarm on its own, since it could reflect a lag in reporting or patients who succumbed after battling the disease for weeks.

But as Abbott targets May 18 as the date for peeling back restrictions even more, they also worry it’s rushed.

‘It seems a little bit jumping the gun. It seems a little fast, for sure,’ said Dr Diana Cervantes, an epidemiologist at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

It hasn’t come fast enough for John Bratcher, whose restaurant and beer garden, named 107, off the town square in Paris has been pushed to the breaking point.

Money is tight despite having kept the kitchen open for to-go orders. He wishes the governor would let his outdoor patio, which sways Saturday nights with live music, accommodate at least a half-full crowd again.

‘He’s trying to take into consideration all areas of Texas,’ Bratcher said. ‘And that’s a tough one.’