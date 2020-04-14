How Prince Harry Snubbed Queen Elizabeth Before Royal Exit With Meghan Markle

Fans were shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plan to step back from their senior roles in the royal family. Although the Duke of Sussex expressed his sadness over having to lose his position as a working royal, it appears he may not have been as distraught over his exit as he claimed.

Since Harry and Meghan have left the royal family, the couple has moved to Los Angeles and is expected to build lucrative careers in the entertainment industry. However, Dr. Jane Goodall believes the 35-year-old deliberately severed ties with his family.

The primatologist told the Daily Mail’s Weekend Magazine that she suspected Prince Harry planned to leave the royal family after he made a candid comment about baby Archie’s future. Dr. Goodall recalled a conversation she had with the Duke of Sussex during a visit to the couple’s Frogmore Cottage.

“At the end [of the conversation], Meghan [Markle] came in to listen with Archie,” the anthropologist revealed.

“He was very tiny and very sleepy — not too pleased to be passed from his mummy,” she added.

At one point during the visit, Dr. Goodall got a chance to hold Archie and jokingly made the tyke “do the Queen’s wave.” The gesture prompted the primatologist to make a comment about Archie’s future in the royal family. “I suppose he’ll have to learn this,” she recalled saying aloud.

However, she claimed Prince Harry immediately shut down the idea of raising his son under the stress that comes with being a member of the royal family. “Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,’” Goodall revealed.

The comment was reportedly made months before Prince Harry and Meghan announced their plans to leave the royal family and become financially independent. Since the couple officially stepped down from their roles on March 31, they briefly lived in Canada before making the permanent move to Los Angeles.