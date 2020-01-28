How Princess Diana ‘humiliated’ Prince Charles with brutal snub on royal tour

PRINCE CHARLES was publicly humiliated by Princess Diana on a royal visit to India when her brutal snub was caught on camera.

The Prince of Wales is in Israel today and will speak at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz. Charles met with the President and with Holocaust survivors, before later visiting occupied territories in Palestine. This is the most recent of the many hundreds of foreign visits that the hard-working royal has done over the years.

However, back in 1992, they were far more awkward because of Charles’ deteriorating relationship with his ex-wife Diana. One particularly excruciating moment was on a visit to India. In 2013 documentary ‘Royalty Close Up: The Photography of Kent Gavin’, Daily Mirror royal photographer Kent Gavin recalled being on this tour with the pair of them. On Valentine’s Day there was a polo match that Charles was playing in and Diana was also attending.

Mr Gavin said he asked royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter: “Is there any chance Charles could give Diana a kiss?” He claimed that Mr Arbiter laughed and said: “We’re not going to get anything like that.” The cameraman told the documentary: “Anyway, the message got to Diana and had got to Charles. “Charles tried to kiss her and she turned her back on him and he’s kissing the back of her neck.

“That set it all off in London again.” Mr Gavin caught on camera the very moment that Charles’ lips awkwardly brushed Diana’s neck as she turned away from him. The picture was splashed in newspapers, already been circulating speculation about the state of their marriage. Another disaster on the trip was when Diana was left to attend the Taj Mahal alone.

She had a very pointed picture outside the fantastic building “alone and looking miserable”, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton. Mr Morton told the Amazon Prime documentary that Diana “used the press” to have this photograph as a “postcard home” informing the British public that she was not happy. At the time of the visit, Diana and Charles were completely at odds, with rumours flying about their relationship, and they would officially separate in December that year. Mr Arbiter gave his version of events in his 2016 book ‘On Duty With The Queen: My Time as a Buckingham Palace Press Officer’.

He claimed that the Taj Mahal incident left Diana raging and determined to get revenge on her husband. She was due to hand out prizes at the polo match, but she was so furious that she initially refused to do so. Eventually, Mr Arbiter and another press officer persuaded her to do so. However, the final straw was when Charles forgot to kiss her in front of the waiting media.