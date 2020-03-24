How Queen Elizabeth Plans To Contact With Prince William, Royal Family Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions around the world to practice social distancing and the royal family is no exception. It appears Queen Elizabeth is being forced to take special measures when it comes to communicating with members of the royal family.

Since the number of coronavirus cases began to spike, the public has been encouraged to self-isolate and remain indoors. However, since Queen Elizabeth is in charge of running the monarchy, this could become a difficult task.

The Telegraph reported that royal staff members are looking for ways to keep Queen Elizabeth connected with the rest of the royal family since she can no longer meet with them in person.

“Aides are investigating how best to set up video conferencing at the castle next week, bringing in equipment to facilitate family conversations across the generations,” the reported.

“Aides are currently working out how best to make it happen, with tools similar to FaceTime or Skype but with the additional security measures required for members of the Royal Family.”

A royal source revealed that the monarch will utilize telecommunication applications to keep her family informed and united. “Like many of the population, this is one of the ways she will try and keep in touch with her family and friends,” the insider revealed.

Along with remaining in contact with her family, Queen Elizabeth also plans to address residents of the UK about the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of calming the growing fears.

“It has been agreed the address will happen at a key moment in the crisis and that it will be a hugely important way to lift the nation’s morale,” a source told the Mail.

“There is no one more experienced than Her Majesty, and she will know exactly the right moment to address the country. Sadly, there are some very difficult times ahead. The country is going to be hurting. The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this.”

Despite the reports, Buckingham Palace has not announced plans for Queen Elizabeth to address the UK about the coronavirus.