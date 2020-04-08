How ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Marc Daly Blocked Kenya Moore From His Life

During the Sunday night episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kenya Moore opened up about her troubled marriage with Marc Daly. In September, the Bravo star shocked fans when she released a statement about her plans to divorce her husband.

However, the estranged spouses have yet to follow through with the legal proceedings necessary to officially end their marriage. Meanwhile, in the series, Kenya admitted that one of the reasons her marriage failed was because Marc blocked her from being a part of certain aspects of his life.

“I just feel like there’s always been this block up of him not letting me completely into his life. It’s just a lot of things I felt like I was in the dark about it,” Kenya said during the episode.

“There’s a large part of him, or the relationship, that I was never privy to. For example, I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father. And if you don’t know everything about this person’s life, you’re not being let in.”

Kenya revealed that she wanted to make her marriage work, but Marc failed to meet her halfway. “I want to be happy, and I could have been happy in my marriage if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well,” the “RHOA” star explained.

“One of my issues with him is like, not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger or crossing lines. I’m like, I know it’s not me. I know how hard I’ve fought for this marriage.”

In the end, Kenya revealed she had to put her feelings aside and do what was best for her daughter, Brooklyn.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.