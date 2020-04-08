How ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Star Emily Simpson Lost Weight

Gone are the days where fans have to guess what secret diet or beauty treatment their favorite stars have done — at least when it comes to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Emily’s trainer, Paulina Stein, opened up about how she’s helping the Bravo reality star get into shape.

“I did have her on like 1400 to 1600 calories a day diet based off her height, her weight, etc.,” Stein revealed. “It’s going to be different during quarantine because she’s not burning as much.”

“She’s snacking, which is totally normal. Everybody else is too. Everybody’s body is completely different. What works for Emily might not work for you,” she added.

While it would be ideal to stick to a plan 100% of the time, Stein admitted that it’s completely normal and okay to get off course a bit, the key is making sure to get back on course.

“There’s going to be times where she slips up. It’s a normal part of life, but it’s just learning to get back on track,” she shared. “If you know you’re going to be eating a lot, let’s hold the drinking down a little bit. So it’s just counterbalancing it.”

Speaking more specifically to Emily’s situation, Stein added, “She’ll get back on track and she knows she’s good at the consistency aspect of it, but it’s just picking and choosing a little bit of this, a little bit of that. And she’ll be totally fine. But it’s totally normal with her production, with what she does, she’s going to have slip ups and she’ll get right back on track after.”

Stein also acknowledged that losing weight is no easy task, and given the current COVID-19 pandemic which has everyone staying home as much as possible, she shared a tip on how she keeps the 44-year-old mother of three disciplined.

“If you’re sitting on your couch during the quarantine, and you’re not working or doing other things, it’s hard to motivate yourself to get up and get moving,” she said.

“So I feel like just having that encouragement, ‘Come on Emily, we can do this. Let’s get online.’ Texting her at six in the morning saying, ‘Hey, do you want to do a live workout today?’ And her telling me no and me telling her, ‘you don’t have a choice’, it the best option for her.”

New year, New hip, New me! My goals this year are to get back in shape, be more active with my kids and be more adventurous (hiking anyone?!) now that I feel so much better!

A post shared by Emily Simpson (@rhoc_emilysimpson) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:46am PST​

Fans who keep up with Emily on social media can follow along with her weight loss journey there. They can also likely see her progress on “RHOC” Season 15, which had already started filming before production was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Although Bravo has not confirmed the cast for Season 15, (OGs Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are out) there might be some new leading ladies joining the cast.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 15 is expected to return later this year.