How Roger Federer kept Australian Open hopes alive in five set thriller over John Millman

Roger Federer came from behind to beat gritty John Millman at the Australian Open.

ROGER FEDERER VS JOHN MILLMAN LIVE

Roger Federer was pushed all the way by John Millman but manages to survive a dramatic five-set match to reach the Australian Open fourth round. Federer seemed on course for the fourth round when he led by two sets to one but Millman forced a fifth set and led by a break. The Swiss star fought back to level and then again at 8-4 in the match tie-break to complete his 100th win at the tournament. Relive the match below with our live blog below.

ROGER FEDERER VS JOHN MILLMAN LIVE Federer’s forehand goes long,Defensive Federer backhand flies long,Federer nets a backhand,Millman backhand return into the net,Millman forehand goes wide, Federer backhand long,Millman ace,Federer forehand winner,Millman forehand long,Millman volley winner,Millman forehand winner, Millman forehand winner,Millman backhand wide,Millman forehand long,Millman forehand long, Millman forehand flick goes long, Millman lob out,Federer forehand winner, Great Millman second serve, 30-15. Federer strikes a backhand long, 40-15. Millman just misses with a forehand. Then nets a backhand. Millman drills a backhand down the line which is too much for Federer. Millman hits a wild forehand. Big Millman serve and it will be a match tie-break to decide the match. First to ten. Win by two clear points. Here we go… Federer ace, 40-0. Millman forehand winner to keep himself in the game. But Federer bangs down another big serve to guarantee himself a match tiebreak at least. Millman forehand goes wide, 30-15. He then nets a forehand, 30-30. But the Australian hangs on. They’ve been playing for three hours and 40 mins now. Federer double fault, his fifth of the match, 15-15. A sixth double fault, 30-30. And an ace to finish. Federer forehand winner, 0-30. But credit to Millman, he goes on the attack and draws the mistakes from Federer. And he survives again to level up. Federer backhand long, 0-30. Remarkable defence by Millman and he gets two break points. Millman nets a forehand return on the first. And Federer saves the second after attacking the net. Federer forehand winner. Then a backhand winner to hold. Amazing game. Millman gets back on track with an ace to hold to 15. Federer gets to 40-15. But a couple of errors sees the game go to deuce. Millman nets a forehand. And Federer holds after an angled backhand volley winner. Federer forehand winner, break point. But another timely big serve from Millman. Second break point for Federer. Terrific second serve by Millman catches out Federer. Third break point after a Federer forehand winner. And he makes the break through after Millman’s forehand goes long. Back on serve.

Federer ace, 15-15. Then a double fault. Two break points for Millman after rifling a backhand winner. Federer saves the first. But not the second, as he drags a forehand long. Millman breaks. Federer’s woes on the return continue. That allows Millman to hold easily again. Federer holds to 15 to start the set. Looked a bit looser with his ball-striking. Federer nets a backhand return, 30-0. Big Millman serve, three set points. Another Federer return error and we go into a fifth set. Incredible. Federer finds his forehand to flick a winner down the line, 30-15. But Millman responds with a backhand winner. Another Federer forehand error, deuce. Federer forehand winner and then an 11th ace of the match. Millman to serve out the set next. Federer has made 41 forehand errors. Federer pulls a forehand long, 15-30. And then another, 30-30. And another! And a forehand return goes long to allow Millman to hold. Dreadful game from Federer. Federer is taken to 30-30. Then Millman goes after Federer’s serve and draws the error. Break point. And he gets the break as he pulls Federer all over the court. Brilliant shot making. Millman flicks a backhand wide, 30-30. But back-to-back forehand errors from Federer allow Millman to escape. A brilliant hard-hitting rally ends with a Millman backhand winner down the line, 30-15. Federer finishes off the games with his own backhand winner down the line. Exquisite shot. Vintage Federer backhand winner up the line, 15-15. But he then nets a forehand, 30-15. Brilliant lob by Millman, 40-15. Millman nets a tired-looking backhand, deuce. But he holds again with a fabulous forehand pass on the run. Federer holds to 15 and is looking confident and assured. He’s won 30 out of 41 points at the net. Problems for Millman as he slips to 0-30. But Federer nets a forehand to make it 30-all. And Millman comes through that early examination. Federer backhand goes long, 15-30. Federer forehand drive forehand winner. Then an ace, 40-30. But Federer then puts a forehand wide. Deuce. The Swiss hangs on to his serve to make the ideal start. Federer continues to struggle with returning Millman’s serve. And it is not as though the Australian is serving like Ivo Karlovic. But Federer brings Millman to the net and then flicks a backhand up the line which is too much for Millman. Millman then double faults. His fourth of the match. Set point Federer. Millman ace, great response. Deuce. Federer volley winner, second set point. Federer hangs tough as Millman peppers the baseline and this time Millman makes the error.

Millman forehand long, 30-0. Big Federer serve out wide, 40-15. And Federer holds. Federer nets a forehand return, 30-15. Millman forehand long, Federer break point. Big chance. Millman forehand winner, deuce. 27 shot rally ends with a Millman backhand winner. Huge roar from the Aussie. And he holds to stay in the set. Massive hold. Federer is definitely struggling with his returns but he is looking very good on serve. Looking to come forward at every opportunity and pressure Millman. A big wide serve is too much for Millman and Federer holds. Fist pump from Millman as he holds to 15. Federer has won just 31 per cent of return points. That is not good. Millman drags a backhand wide, 30-15. Then a forehand long, 40-15. And a backhand wide from Millman gives Federer the game. Millman double fault to start the game. Bit of luck for Federer as his forehand hits the top of the net and drops in, 15-30. Lovely backhand up the line from Millman, 40-30. Millman then puts a forehand into the net. But two big serves see out the danger. Great serving by Federer to shut the door on Millman’s efforts after being pushed to 30-30. Great anticipation from Millman to reach a Federer forehand and flick a backhand into the open court. The Australian is not going anywhere.

Federer makes a strong start to match, holding to 30. He’ll want to stamp his authority on the match. Federer backhand into the net, . Millman forehand long, Millman forehand return long, Three Millman forehand errors in a row,Defensive Millman forehand long, Federer smash winner,Big Federer serve,Federer forehand long,Gorgeous Federer drop volley, Millman forehand goes long, 40-15. And a deft drop volley to finish. Tiebreak time. Millman backhand goes wide, 30-all. Federer’s backhand catches the line and Millman’s backhand goes long. Break point Federer. Federer return goes long. Poor shot. Millman goes toe-to-toe with Federer in a forehand battle and comes out on top. And he survives to book at least a tiebreak for himself. Federer moves to 40-0 after a backhand from Millman flies long. And a Millman backhand return goes wide to keep Federer level in the set. Millman is really enjoying himself as the errors flow from Federer’s racket. And the pressure is on Federer to stay in the set next. Federer is playing better but Millman looks the stronger when rallies are extended. The Swiss holds to 15. Millman double fault, 30-all. But he comes through another service after Federer nets a return. Federer ace, 30-0. Millman drags the Swiss back to 30-all. Millman goes on the attack but puts a forehand return long. Federer then gets fortunate as Millman nets a backhand. Federer drop volley winner, 15-15. Federer backhand pass, 30-all. Federer drags a forehand long, bad miss. Another big hold from Millman to keep his lead. Another Federer hold to 15. More impressive serving from Millman. He looks a little lost at the moment. No clear game plan. Better from Federer as he holds to 15 but the tension in his game is clear.

Federer pushes a backhand volley long, 15-30. Millman ace, 40-30. And another from Millman. Has he ever played better than this? Federer nets a forehand, 0-30. Federer double fault. Wow. Three set points for Millman. And Federer nets another forehand. Millman takes the set. Another upset brewing. Federer draws Millman in and flicks a forehand pass for a winner. Three break points for Federer. And he gets the break back with a lovely backhand pass. He found his shot when it mattered. Back on serve. Federer holds to love in no time at all. Pressure on Millman next. Far too many errors on the backhand side from Federer and it allows Millman to hold serve again easily. Nothing is coming easy for Federer but he gets his third ace of the match to move 40-30 ahead. And another big serve keeps him in the set. Immediate break back chance for Federer after Millman puts a forehand long. But Millman responds with a forehand winner. And a second ace helps Milman consolidate the break.

Federer forehand into the net, 30-all. Great return by Millman gets the error from Federer, break point. Millman backhand into the net. Chance missed. Federer drags a backhand wide, second break point for Millman. And he breaks through with a backhand winner. Super start by the Aussie. Millman can run all day and he will make Federer hit an extra ball as often as possible. The longest rally of the match ends with Federer misjudging a backhand. The Swiss will have to be very patient today. Federer goes long with a forehand, 30-15. But strong serving gets him through the game. Confidence building start from Millman as he holds to love. Millman to serve first. No messing about from the people in charge of the schedule as Federer and Millman walk onto court for their match. Federer and Millman will be up next… It is all over on Rod Laver Arena as Gauff completes the upset, winning 6-3 6-4. The American is going to be a superstar. Huge upset brewing on Rod Laver Arena as Coco Gauff leads Naomi Osaka 6-3 5-3. Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Roger Federer’s third-round clash against John Millman at the Australian Open

ROGER FEDERER VS JOHN MILLMAN LIVE