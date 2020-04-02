How Selena Gomez’s ‘Dance Again’ Is Benefitting COVID-19 Relief

With everything happening in the world in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, Selena Gomez at least wants her fans to be able to “Dance Again.”

The 27-year-old posted her new performance video for “Dance Again” from her latest album “Rare” on Thursday. The video is simple and shows Gomez dancing around in a satin dress alone, curls intact.

Gomez is aware that her video’s debut comes at a strange time. She took to Twitter after its release to explain her reasons for releasing the video, stating that she thinks “it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together.”

The pop singer is also using a portion of the proceeds from her “Dance Again” merchandise sold to benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a recently established initiative by the Recording Academy to help “peers in the music community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.” Those interested in supporting the cause can buy Gomez’s “Dance Again” merchandise here.

Gomez announced this news via Twitter along with a promotional tweet about the video.

Gomez has also recently spoken out about another COVID-19 matter: effectively washing one’s hands. The singer participated in the #SafeHandsChallenge last week after being nominated by Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington, according to Teen Vogue.

In an Instagram video, she demonstrated the proper way to washup by scrubbing her fingernails and thumbs as well as the front and back of her hands. She then nominated Olivia Wilde, Cardi B, and model Gigi Hadid to also participate in the challenge.

Another one of Gomez’s contributions to society during the COVID-19 outbreak was her decision to foster and then adopt a puppy named Daisy, Billboard reports. Gomez admitted on Instagram that she wasn’t planning to adopt the dog, but “couldn’t help it.”

“…I know a few friends are fostering right now just to give, like, animals a safe place,” she said. “I couldn’t help it. I have to keep her.”