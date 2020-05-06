How to burn calories while working from home at your desk

Experts have revealed the average British woman is burning 560 calories less a week by not commuting, while it can be as much as 635 calories for men.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Tom Sheppey, co-founder of UK fitness platform Odhealth, revealed that while we’re gaining an average of seven hours thirty minutes by not commuting, over half of us are spending the spare time sleeping.

But the lack of movement is said to be having an adverse effect on many of us, with two in five of us experiencing back pain whilst working from home.

Their personal trainers shared a number of workouts that can be done at the desk – including using the office chair to do ‘ab roll-ups’, and how taking a five-minute walk around the house every 55 minutes of an eight- hour working day will accumulate 40 minutes of extra walking a day to make up for the lost commute.

Commenting on the findings, Tom said: ‘Our health and fitness is so important during the current crisis and we see it as our job to help people stay fit, healthy and connected while in lock down.

‘We can use the time we have gained by not commuting to do things such as exercise, meal planning and self-care.

‘We should be taking this time to prioritise our health, and settling into good habits now will set you up for the long term. We believe that the health & fitness industry has a key role to play in helping the general public through this crisis.’

1. Take a five-minute walk around the house every 55 minutes of an 8-hour working day to accumulate 40 minutes of extra walking a day

2. Do the following hip opening moves to get unstuck from your seated position.

Try these 3 exercises without having having to leave your desk

1. Ab rollouts (3 sets of 6-8)

2. Chair scoot

3. Split squat (3 sets of 8-12)

1. Opposite ear to Opposite Shoulder (to stretch left side, right ear to right shoulder), turn your head towards the side side you are stretching.

2. Opposite ear to Opposite Shoulder, tilt your head forwards and look down at your armpit.

*️Remember to keep your shoulders down