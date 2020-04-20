How to date during a pandemic: Relationships expert reveals how to handle the coronavirus pandemic

A relationships expert has revealed how you can find low during the coronavirus pandemic – and why it’s not all bad news for any singles.

Dr Nikki Goldstein, from Sydney, said because virus has completely changed the way we approach relationship our dating habits need to change.

In order to date and date successfully while the population is social distancing and self isolating, Dr Goldstein said you need to be ‘creative’.

‘The biggest asset we have right now is video platforms, where we can see other clearly as though we were sitting across the table but it’s how we use these that makes a difference,’ Dr Goldstein said.

But, she added, you shouldn’t jump head first into a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom date.

Instead, you need to treat this as you would any other dating experience and text a little and chat over the phone first, before you ‘commit to some face-to-face conversations’.

Once you do feel ready to speak to someone and see their face at the same time, Dr Goldstein said it’s a good idea to treat the first FaceTime chat as an actual date.

‘Are you more a drink first dater? If so, then both grab a beverage and pretend as though you are at your local bar,’ she said.

‘If it’s dinner, then order some take in and have a meal while chatting about all the things you would normally.’

Dr Goldstein even said you can take things up a step further. If you want to take someone out for dinner, then call a a meal delivery service and order a meal from a restaurant and have it delivered to their home.

You could also get cocktails delivered to both of your homes from some of the bars that are offering this service.

The relationships expert said that when you’re on a ‘virtual date’, it can be a good idea to play games and create ‘fun challenges’ over FaceTime, so it’s not just two people chatting over the phone.

‘Look for some different and unique ways to conduct a date online, it might be giving each other a tour of your homes,’ Dr Goldstein said.

You could watch a movie together, too, with the Netflix with Friends function.

Lastly, Dr Goldstein said a double date could be a great way of taking some of the initial pressure off a first date on FaceTime.

‘Just like you might date on Facetime, using Whatsapp to add in more people even something like Houseparty can be a lot of fun and also a great way to cheer everyone up if you’re feeling a bit down,’ Dr Goldstein said.

You can also show someone how much they mean to you by sending them an online gift.