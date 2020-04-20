How to get 75 per cent off your essentials

Online Australian superstore Catch is now offering bulk grocery bargains and more than 300 shopping deals during the COVID-19 crisis.

With new stock added daily, customers can save up to 75 per cent off their groceries compared to regular supermarket prices.

From tuna to tea, rice, pasta and healthy snack bars, the bulk bought items will save customers hundreds of dollars each year.

There isn’t much time to shop the deals as products in stock change daily – so customers should grab a good deal as soon as they see one online.

The classic Australian spread Vegemite is available to purchase in a duo 380 gram set for $11.98 – a saving of $7 compared to buying the product in supermarket stores.

A set of three 145 gram Vegemite tubes is also available to purchase for $11.97, coming to only $3.99 each.

Bega’s 500 gram jars of crunchy and smooth peanut butter is also selling for $10.98 in a duo set, though this is only a saving of 30 cents per item compared to the Woolworths pricing.

If you’re seeking a healthy snack, popular bars Carman’s Golden Oat and Coconut Slice is retailing on Catch in a pack of three for $15.

Each box consists of six bars, totalling only 80 cents per oat slice.

Compared to Woolworths that sells a box for $6 each, customers will save $1 per box or $52 per year if bought weekly.

Other bargain snacks include a 12 pack of 42 gram Pringles for $16.99 and three boxes of Kellogg’s K-Time Soft Baked bars for $9.99.

There’s also a $1.50 price difference when comparing the Ito En Matcha Green Tea online.

While some savings seem little, the numbers quickly add up each month and year – particularly when buying for large families.

Catch is selling a four pack of the Matcha tea for $18, which equates to $4.50 per box instead of $6 each from Woolworths.

In addition to grocery items, customers can purchase laundry detergents, bathroom soaps, beauty items and pet food online.