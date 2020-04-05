‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 6: 4 Burning Questions Before Final Premiere

Following the shocking cliffhanger in “How To Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 9, fans of the ABC primetime series are eager to find out more Annalise’s death, Wes’ return, Asher’s murder and more.

When the “HTGAWM” Season 6 returns, fans are hoping to have several burning questions about the show answered once the final six episodes of the ABC series airs.

Check out these 4 burning questions we have ahead of the “How To Get Away With Murder” final premiere.

1. Is Annalise Really Dead?

Viewers knew about Annalise’s (Viola Davis) death for quite some time before they saw her final moments alive played out on the small screen. However, after “HTGAWM” Season 6, episode 8 aired, Annalise’s death became questionable. In the episode, viewers saw Annalise give her students their final law exam. The goal was to present the best defense in a fictitious case, in which Snow White was charged with conspiracy-to-murder the Evil Queen. After several failed attempts, Asher (Matt McGorry) realized her body wasn’t found, and the Evil Queen faked her death. During the final moments of the finale, Annalise was seen skipping town. Was she able to use that mysterious service to fly off into the sunset, or was she killed before she boarded her flight?

2. How Is Wes alive?

Viewers saw Wes’ (Alfred Enoch) burned body in the morgue and assumed he was dead even though his corpse was later stolen. However, during the final moments of “How To Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 9, Wes was seen making his way to the front of the stage as a special speaker was called to speak at Annalise’s memorial. Did the same service that assisted with Annalise’s disappearance, help Wes fake his death?

3. Who Killed Asher?

Asher managed to make several enemies the night before graduation after he revealed he was the FBI’s mole. Although Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) tried to kill him once he revealed his plan to betray Annalise, Oliver only knocked Asher out. Asher suffered a head injury but was alive the last time Conor, Oliver (Jack Falahee) and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) saw him. Although Conor and Michaela have been arrested for the crime, is someone else framing them for Asher’s murder?

4. Will They Get Away With Murder?

Over the last six seasons of “HTGAWM,” the group has been able to avoid a slew of murder charges. In the past, Bonnie (Liza Weil) was able to get away with killing Rebecca (Katie Findlay) and Miller (John Hensley). Meanwhile, Conor, Michaela, and Laurel (Karla Souza) were able to cover up their part in Sam’s (Tom Verica) death. However, Annalise was always there to help them avoid series jail time. If she is no longer alive, with the group be able to get away with murder?

“How To Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 10 airs Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.