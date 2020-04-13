‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 6 Spoilers: Episode 12 Synopsis

Annalise realizes that the FBI is building a case against her and needs a good strategy if she is going to walk away a free woman. On “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 12 Annalise will try to convince her inner circle to help her case.

“Annalise (Viola Davis) is forced to fight for her life while Gabriel (Rome Flynn) approaches Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Connor (Jack Falahee), and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) with a theory about Sam’s (Tom Verica) murder,” the “Let’s Hurt Him” synopsis teases.

In the promo video for the ABC primetime series, Annalise learns the state plans to charge her with capital murder and wants to pursue the death penalty. Annalise missed her chance to escape without a trace in Mexico and must now face the consequences.

In the previous episode of “HTGAWM,” she learned that Connor and Michaela agreed to testify against her. Annalise suspected that the FBI initially charged her with lighter crimes to buy time to build a case to charge her with harsher crimes.

It appears she was right to worry because she will be in a fight for her life once she learns about her new charges. Will Annalise be able to convince her former students to help her beat the charges, or will Michaela and Connor send her to jail?

Elsewhere in the “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 12 promo video, Gabriel tells Michaela, Connor, and Oliver that the FBI is trying to take down Annalise and that they could be next. In the previous episode, Gabriel realized that he recognized the shoes and earring worn by Asher’s killer.

Although Laurel (Karla Souza) was the initial suspect, he realized that an FBI agent killed Asher (Matt McGorry). Gabriel will want the group to come together to clear Annalise’s name, but is it too late to save the defense attorney?

“Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) have a heart-to-heart,” the “Let’s Hurt Him” synopsis says.

In the previous episode, Bonnie suggested that she and Frank should consider saving themselves but Frank rejected the idea. He insists they needed to stick by her side and insisted they would all come through the situation together.

Although Bonnie initially agreed not to desert Annalise, will she use this heart-to-heart to make Frank reconsider his decision?

“How to Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 12 airs Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.