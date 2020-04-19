‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Season 6 Spoilers: Episode 13 Synopsis

The FBI has been determined to take Annalise down, but on “How yo Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 13, the defense attorney’s fight for her freedom will lead her to discover an unsettling secret about her late husband.

“Annalise (Viola Davis) learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam’s (Tom Verica) past,” the “What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time?” synopsis teases. In the promo video for the ABC primetime series, Vivian (Marsha Stephanie Blake) tells Annalise she is telling the truth.

In the previous episode, Vivian told Annalise that Sam’s sister is the reason why the FBI has been trying to put her behind bars. Although Annalise laughed off the idea, Vivian realized there was a secret about Sam and his sister that Annalise never knew about.

It appears the secret will infuriate Annalise and will lead her to question her past with Sam. Will this secret give Annalise the evidence she needs to take down the FBI?

“Meanwhile, Connor (Jack Falahee) and Michaela (Aja Noami King) feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case,” the “How yo Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 13 synopsis says.

In the previous episode, Connor and Michaela tried to help Annalise by letting her know that the FBI killed Asher (Matt McGorry). However, she recorded their conversation, which she later shared with the judge.

While Annalise may have brought herself more time, Michaela and Connor could lose their immunity deal. Will Connor and Michaela go down for all of the crimes they committed?

“Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie’s (Liza Weil) history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship,” the “What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time?” synopsis reveals. In the ABC promo video, Bonnie and Frank are seen kissing.

In the previous episode, Bonnie had doubts about whether Frank was truly committed to their relationship or still hung up on Laurel (Karla Souza). Frank assured her that he was over Laurel, but will their tattered past destroy their relationship?

“How to Get Away With Murder” Season 6, episode 13 airs Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.