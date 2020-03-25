How To Protect Yourself Against Coronavirus When Visiting The Gym

Health experts say that coronaviruses are transmitted through droplets. For instance, if someone sneezes without covering the mouth, the tiny droplets may somehow find its way into your bloodstream through your eyes, nose, or mouth.

If such tiny droplets fall on a particular surface, like a cloth, wood, glass, or metal, it may continue living from nine hours to a couple of days. This means that it still can infect anyone touching such surface, which includes any equipment or facility at the gym if you are frequenting one.

Trying Times

Gyms are considered a hotbed of germs. A lot of people know that. With the coronavirus outbreak, however, going to the gym has somewhat become a risky proposition for many. Nevertheless, the need to get fit and healthy amid this global pandemic is a must to fight the virus infection.

Good thing, there are a couple of things you can do to ensure protection for yourself while exercising at the gym. Through these, you will be able to maintain the fitness and health of your body to prepare it to fight the deadly virus.

Advice From Health Professionals

According to Dr. Abigail Short of Bark.com, there is a need to sanitize gym equipment before and after each use. She revealed that bacteria could live happily on the equipment for up to 72 hours if you do not clean and sanitize it.

For the part of Dr. Norman Swan, those going to the gym and not observing these sanitation measures may put themselves in a high-risk group. He said that aside from sanitizing the equipment, there is also a great need to observe good and appropriate hygiene.

For wellness company Endocrance’s founder, Dr. Asif Munaf, gym-goers should make sure to take a shower after an hour of exercise at the gym. He laments the fact that many gym-goers simply change their clothes without taking a shower after exercising.

Taking Precautions At The Gym

As part of precautionary measures when going to the gym, there is a need for you to wash your water bottle. This is to prevent germs from thriving because of the moisture. You also need to wash your hands thoroughly before and after using the equipment in the gym. This reduces your chances of getting infections.

Even if you are using your own gym at home, you still need to sanitize the equipment. Try using a disinfectant spray to clean your equipment. You also need to take a shower afterward and make sure you change those sweaty gym wear to avoid the risk of infections.

Aside from washing your water bottles, you also need to wash your gym bag as its material is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. Try to wash them regularly to minimize your exposure to germs.