How to watch F1 in 2020 – TV channel and live stream information for Australian Grand Prix

The F1 2020 season gets underway this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream and TV information.

F1’s new season will go ahead in Australia despite concerns over the coronavirus. The outbreak of the virus has already caused the postponement of one race. The Chinese Grand Prix, which was due to be held on April 19, has been called off.

Last year’s curtain-raiser in Melbourne was won by Valtteri Bottas, with Lewis Hamilton making it a Mercedes one-two. It set the tone for the Silver Arrows, who went on to dominate both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. Ferrari endured a disappointing season in 2019, picking up just three race wins and finishing a staggering 235 points behind rivals Mercedes. Scuderia team boss Mattia Binotto is now eager to see how much his team has improved since last year.

“After a long winter working on building and developing our car, the time has come to get a first indication of our performance level and how effective are the improvements we have introduced over the past few months,” said Binotto. “We know that the opposition is strong, but we also know that it is the start of a long season where development rate, reliability, and our operational effectiveness will be key. “We are gearing up to tackle all these challenges as a united team, conscious of the progress that needs to be made and proud of the support of our fans worldwide.” When is the Australian Grand Prix? The F1 season opener takes place on Sunday, March 15. The race gets underway at 5.10am in the UK.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix Fans in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports F1. Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app. However, non-subscription holders can stream the event via NOW TV by purchasing a Sky Sports pass. Day passes start at £9.98 but there is an F1 season pass available for £198, working out at £9 per race weekend. For those living outside of the UK, head here to see how to watch live coverage across the globe.

Australian Grand Prix TV schedule (UK times) 5am: Drivers’ Press Conference 1am: Australian Grand Prix Practice One 5am: Australian Grand Prix Practice Two 3am: Australian Grand Prix Practice Three 6am: Australian Grand Prix Qualifying 5.10am: The Australian Grand Prix 8.30am: Australian Grand Prix Race Replay 10.15am: Australian Grand Prix Highlights

