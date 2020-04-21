How To Watch Lady Gaga’s Star-Studded ‘One World’ Concert At Home For Free

Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together at Home” concert will air over the weekend.

The “Poker Face” hitmaker is bringing together the biggest names in the music industry to raise funds for the coronavirus pandemic. Lady Gaga is partnering with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen for the virtual concert on Saturday, E! News reported.

The “One World: Together at Home” will be a two-hour special and it will air at 8 p.m. ET for free on OTA TV networks like Hulu+, SlingTV and YouTubeTV. It will simultaneously broadcast on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It will also air on Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music and Tidal, among others.

Several artists are supporting the concert. Among the performers are Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Christine and the Queens, and many more.

Global Citizen will be streaming a six-hour pre-show starting at 2 p.m. Fans can watch it on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It will feature several artists including Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, and Billy Ray Cyrus to name a few.

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga managed to raise a whopping $35 million for WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. The “Stupid Love” artist raised the amount in just seven days. The money will be used to provide health workers’ personal protective equipment (PPE) and to buy testing kits.

“We are also so very grateful to all the health care professionals across the country and around the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19. This global pandemic is a catastrophe. I am proud to say that over the past seven days, we have raised a total of $35 million. It is really important to think globally,” Lady Gaga said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. government has released new guidelines on when movie theaters, restaurants and other establishments could reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines are divided into three phases and the states need to satisfy a list of criteria to move through each phase.