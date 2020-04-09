How To Watch Meghan Markle’s First Movie Since Marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is back in Hollywood—and that doesn’t just mean spending more time in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex retired from acting upon getting engaged to Prince Harry, but she makes her return to film on April 3. It’ll be easy to watch Meghan’s movie from home.

Meghan is demonstrating her vocal talents as she narrates Disneynature’s “Elephants” on Disney+. The movie follows African elephant Shani and son Jomo as their herd migrates across the Kalahari Desert.

“Elephants” will release on the morning of April 3 on Disney+. The Mouse House’s streaming platform launched in November, but those who aren’t signed up yet can still score a free 7-day trial. Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Though “Elephants” is certainly exciting for royal fans, viewers who don’t read the credits might not realize it’s Meghan. The Duchess doesn’t introduce herself, and she isn’t seen on screen. However, her voice is heard throughout the 90-minute film.

Though it likely isn’t the same experience as playing a character onscreen, Meghan still gets a chance to flex her acting muscles. She gets to ominously tell the audience how the watering holes are drying up, use a playful tone when Jomo finds an antelope and conveys exuberance when describing the islands full of resources that the elephants plan to populate for the next few months.

Meghan’s return to film was recorded before she and Harry officially left their positions as senior royals on March 31, so she couldn’t take a paycheck. Disney instead donated to the nonprofit Elephants Without Borders.

“Elephants” is the first movie for Meghan since 2016’s Hallmark Channel movie “The Dater’s Handbook.” Her TV career ended when her episodes of “Suits” finished airing in 2018.

Harry is also getting involved in entertainment. The Duke of Sussex is producing an Apple TV+ docuseries with Oprah Winfrey about mental health.