How To Watch ‘Trolls World Tour’ Movie At Home With Anna Kendrick

“Trolls World Tour” was supposed to hit theaters on Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed plans. Filmmakers are making the best of it by releasing the film on digital platforms and hosting a star-studded watch party on release day.

Now, “Trolls World Tour” will be available on Friday, April 10 on a variety of VOD (video on demand) platforms. According to Universal Pictures’ website, FandangoNow and Vudu have special pre-order promotions. “Trolls 2” will also be available on YouTube, Amazon, Google Play, Apple TV and Xfinity.

Though the family won’t be heading to the movie theater, the film is trying their best to make it an event for parents who have to keep kids occupied all day. Star Anna Kendrick, who voices Poppy, revealed on Thursday night that she will be participating in Friday’s watch along on Twitter.

Viewers can follow the #TrollsWatchParty tag on Twitter starting at 1 p.m. EDT (10 a.m. PDT) on Friday, but those who hop on Twitter 20 minutes earlier at 12:40 p.m. EDT will get to see a special pre-show featuring podcasters the McElroy Brothers (Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy, who have cameos) and director Walt Dohrn.

If the little ones care less about filmmakers and more about fun and games, download the Trolls Watch at Home Party Pack at the Dreamworks website. It has everything from decorations to crafts to recipes to games to help keep your kids busy long after the credits roll. (Be aware that the PDF is 44 pages, so users might want to select which pages actually need to be printed.)

The sequel to 2016’s “Trolls” reunites viewers with Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) as they discover that they are one of six different Troll tribes devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. However, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne) want to kill all the other genres to let Rock reign supreme.

The 2016 movie earned $347 million worldwide at the box office and the soundtrack, featuring Timberlake’s Oscar-nominated single “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” went platinum. It spawned the half-hour TV special “Trolls Holiday” (featuring the original class), the eight-season Netflix series “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” (featuring Amanda Leighton and Skylar Astin as Poppy and Branch), and the touring stage show “Trolls Live.”