How work and offices could look after COVID-19 pandemic

Australians returning to their offices after COVID-19 lockdowns are lifted have been warned to expect a drastically different workplace than the one they were use to before the virus swept the country and brought businesses to a halt.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg today lit the fuse for restrictions to be gradually eased so employees to get back to work sooner to stop $4billion being bled from the economy every week.

But start times will likely be staggered and hot-desking banned with restrictions on the number of staff conferences and lifts and less options to grab lunch with food courts likely a thing of the past.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy shed light on what a COVID-19-safe workplace will look like when employees slowly return to the office.

Prof Murphy said workers making their way into the office or worksite at different times throughout the day would lessen the spread of of coronavirus on peak hour public transport.

‘We don’t want everybody crowding on public transport at the same time,’ he told reporters on Tuesday.

‘We don’t want everyone crowding in the lifts at the beginning of the day and the end of the day.’

Despite workplaces already offering hand sanitiser since the outbreak started, Prof Murphy said the frequency of hand cleaning will ramp up once offices are filled with more workers.

‘If you are doing hot desks or sharing common spaces we want frequent cleaning, we want cleaning products everywhere,’ he said.

‘We want staff to have a responsibility for hygiene. Hand sanitiser everywhere. Everybody sanitising their hands.

Head of Research for Ray White Commerical Vanessa Rader said Australians will see major changes to hygiene practices that will affect everyday life in the office.

Ms Rader also forecast more of an overall emphasis on workplace cleaning and hygiene.

She said employers would be expected to implement a thorough sterilisation of work surfaces on a regular basis.

The sudden increase in employees working from home amid the pandemic would forever impact the future of the workforce, Ms Rader warned.

Prof Murphy said people need to get used to not crowding into small conference rooms for meetings.

‘Using video meetings where it’s possible to do it. Not travelling interstate for a meeting that you can do via video,’ he said.

‘There is a range of general measures that are all about reducing your close contact with fellow human beings.’

Ms Rader said hot desking isn’t going to be ‘favourable’ as it involves the spreading of germs through shared facilities.

She said companies would most likely restrict employee movement and may also have to ensure each staff member has their own keyboard and mouse.

‘Anything that involves touching is going to have to go,’ Ms Rader said.

Ms Rader predicted offices would change their layouts and focus on reducing the number of small meeting rooms.

‘There will be less of those because there’s too many touch points and we’ve seen really clearly that any sort of virus is spread easily through your hands,’ Ms Rader said.

‘There will definitely be more people working from home than there ever has been before,’ she said.

Ms Rader believes a staggered approach to letting all employees work from the office would be the safest option.

‘I feel pretty confident that it won’t be like turning on a tap and everyone suddenly goes back to work,’ she said.

She said a viable approach would be splitting employees into groups depending on what department they’re in – essentially letting workers back in shifts on a timetable to not have everyone in the same room at the same time.

‘For example you’d put people in a colour group by team and have the green team come into the office on Tuesday, and the orange team on Wednesday and so on,’ she said.

‘That way everyone gets a chance of being in the office with their team but still exercising social distancing.

But Ms Rader pointed out that workplaces would need to be deeply cleaned between each group’s day in the office.

It won’t just be the office or worksite that changes in a post-coronavirus Australia.

Going for lunch at a nearby food court could also become a novelty of the past, with less food retailers expected at shopping centres.

Colliers International head of retail Michael Bate predicts cafes and restaurants will be the hardest hit due to the continuous social distancing restrictions.

‘Although restrictions are likely to be eased, it is excepted there will still be some restrictions on numbers which will impact trade,’ he told the Herald Sun on Monday.

Mr Frydenberg said he supported the National Cabinet’s decision to bring forward its decision to relax its coronavirus restrictions by three days to this Friday.

‘For every extra week the current restrictions remain in place, Treasury estimates that we will see close to a $4 billion reduction in economic activity from a combination of reduced workforce participation, productivity, and consumption,’ he said.

Scott Morrison said reintegrating Australians back into a safe workplace was essential.

‘It is not just being able to go back to a workplace that is safe but also about being able to do that confidently,’ he told reporters on Tuesday.

‘And let’s not forget when we ease these restrictions, you will see numbers increase in some areas, you will see outbreaks occur in other places, that is to be expected.

‘It is important that businesses, employees and employers have the tools to deal with the COVID-19 environment and ensure they are all working together to support a safe workplace.’

Prof Brendan Murphy last month warned Australians will have to practise social distancing permanently.

Prof Murphy said the way people interact will be different until a vaccine is found or coronavirus dies out – which could be several years away.

‘Even if we release restrictions in the future, people need to change the way they interact permanently like keeping distance from each other, hand hygiene, and not shaking hands,’ he said.

‘If we are going to relax these distancing measures, the things we have closed, we have to change how we interact as human beings until we are through with this virus.