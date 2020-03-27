How You Can Watch ‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman’s Wedding Amid Coronavirus Isolation

Chloe Fineman isn’t letting the coronavirus stop her from saying “I do.” The “Saturday Night Live” star announced on Instagram Sunday that her wedding to actor Casey Thomas Brown will be available to view via a live stream on Monday.

The pink invitation stayed true to Fineman’s sense of humor by including photos of the couple and their wedding participants dressed in elaborate wigs, props, and makeup.

A post shared by Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy) on Mar 22, 2020 at 11:19am PDT

The 31-year-old captioned the post: “Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live ❤️. Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT. Plus, my fiancé’s mom @drew_droege with [sic] be there, my maid I’d honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers. Y’all invited to experience our love. 5 pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time.”

Brown also shared the post on his Instagram with a similar message and a comedic twist.

The “House of Lies” star wrote: “Tomorrow I get to marry the love of my life @chloeiscrazy on Instagram Live, officiated by @barahsakers and speeches by @drew_droege and @hannahpilkes at 5 pm PST. We are registered at Cracker Barrel and Kohl’s. My mama’s handle is @drew_droege not @drewdroege like it says on the poster cuz I can’t type good.”

The maid of honor, Hannah Pilkes, deemed the event the “wedding of the century” in a separate post.

Fineman’s determination and unapologetic attitude has also shown itself in her career. The comedian spoke with Glamour magazine in February about embracing her womanhood as a comedian, which she claims usually isn’t done.

“It’s hard in comedy,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to be pretty! I want to be funny.’ It’s such a trope, and I think women in comedy kind of struggle with it. But I’m just like, ‘Bring on the lewks.’ I love a lewk.”

The comedian is known for her celebrity impressions, most notably Marianne Williamson. She joined the “SNL” cast in September 2019. Since joining the NBC sketch show, Fineman has impersonated “Little Women” stars Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, “Marriage Story” stars Scarlett Johansson and Laura Dern, Ana de Armas from “Knives Out,” and “Judy” star Renée Zellweger.

“I’m very much a girl in comedy,” Fineman told the outlet. “I love glamour and makeup and fashion. And I don’t think I need to apologize.”

Fineman’s fans can tune into her wedding on Monday at 5 p.m. PDT on Instagram Live.