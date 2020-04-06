How You Know The Cast Of ‘Broke’ On CBS

We could all probably use a little bit of comedy in our lives right now, meaning the time is perfect for the premiere of CBS’ newest show, “Broke.”

According to a synopsis, the show follows a family who is forced to contend with one another in new ways when hard times fall on the members who were formerly affluent.

“Jackie, a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth, her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier, and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up,” the synopsis reads. “Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship.”

So will bring these characters to life and bring the laughs to TV screens? Get to know the cast below.

Jaime Camil as Javier

Javier, the “spoiled but likable” husband may be familiar to fans, as Camil previously starred as Rogelio De La Vega on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin” until 2019. Other notable roles included Julio on “Elena of Avalor” and the voice of Papa in “Coco.”

Izzy Diaz as Luis

Luis is described as “Javier’s valet/assistant/friend who resides with the family.” Diaz is best known for his roles as Isaac Aguero on “Telenovela” from 2015-2016 and Danilo on “Snowfall” from 2017-2018.

Natasha Leggero as Elizabeth

Elizabeth is the estranged sister and Javier’s wife. Fans might recognize Leggero as either Ethel on “Brickleberry,” Lillian on “Another Period” or Carmen on “Dice.”

Pauley Perrette as Jackie

Perrette stars as Jackie, a “confident, working single mom who also owns a bar.” Fans likely know her best from her long stretch as Abby Sciuto on “NCIS,” though she also had roles as Nickelby in “Fantasy Hospital,” Beth in “The Ring,” Cecilia Wiznarki in “Time of Your Life,” and Alice Wisdom in “Almost Famous.”

Antonio Raul Corbo as Sammy

Sammy is Jackie’s son. Fans may know Corbo from his role as Nikolaj Boyle on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“Broke” premieres Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.