HS2 future: Boris Johnson to hold crunch meeting with MPs over £100bn project

The meeting is due to take place on Wednesday in Downing Street with Whitehall sources suggesting that the Prime Minister could announce whether he is pulling the plug on the £100 billion project or going ahead with it later this week. A senior Whitehall source said: “A decision is possible this week but it very much depends on the outcome of a meeting the Prime Minister is holding.” There is growing pressure for Mr Johnson to ditch the project which will not have any benefits until 2040 and has already doubled in price to more than £100 billion.

The Sunday Express has learnt that a pre-Budget meeting of Treasury ministers around two weeks ago saw the whole team demand that Chancellor Sajid Javid cancels funding for HS2.

HS2 bosses and their supporters including Birmingham mayor Andy Street and Manchester mayor Andy Burnham are understood to be “nervous” that the Prime Minister may now cancel HS2 on the back of the review chaired by Douglas Oakervee.

The meeting with backbenchers will be a group of opponents led by Banbury MP Victoria Prentis mostly made up of the new Blue Collar Club MPs from the north and midlands including Lee Anderson from Ashfield, Dehenna Davison the new MP for Bishop Auckland, Mark Fletcher who took Bolsover from Dennis Skinner, Andy Cater from Warrington South and Alex Stafford from Rother Valley.

Mr Stafford told the Sunday Express: “There’s £106 billion clearly in a pot which can be used for infrastructure and we want to keep that.

“We just want that money spent better and on the infrastructure we need to connect the north and revitalise our high streets.”

The Government’s decision is also overshadowed by new concerns of problems with the management of the project which has already doubled in price before a track has been laid.