HS2 row: Why cancelling high-speed project risks DEVASTATING the north

BORIS JOHNSON has been warned against cancelling HS2 amid costs rising into the billions, as it could devastate northern parts of the UK.

Towns and cities across the North of England are encouraging the government to build HS2 in full, along with a second scheme called Northern Powerhouse Rail, which will link Leeds with Manchester. This comes as commuters are growing fed up of costs rising as services and delays get worse. A report by IPPR North think tank revealed that If the north had received the same investment as London over the past 10 years, it would have had £66 billion more spent on transport services.

But there are fears the largest infrastructure project in Europe will end being cancelled if costs rocket up to more £100 billion to build the line. Henri Murison, director of Northern Powerhouse Partnership, warned cancelling either project would devastate the north. He told Express.co.uk: “For the North East, this project is so important to improve capacity and reliability of the whole strategic rail network. The East Coast Mainline is highly-congested, and not fit for modern Britain. The single line in each direction much of the way from Newcastle to York is in critical need of a major upgrade along with stations like Darlington, which must come alongside HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail and will bring benefits to current services if done sooner following the impending upgrade of the line between York and Leeds and on to Huddersfield which will make a difference for North East travellers seeking to reach Manchester or Liverpool on the conventional network. These are not isolated projects – but all part of an integrated plan developed by Transport for the North. “By shifting long-distance services off of the East Coast Main Line and on to HS2, Network Rail estimates that passengers in towns and cities across the North East could benefit from quicker, more frequent journeys and better connections when HS2 Phase Two is complete. Northern businesses and leading Civic Leaders and Mayors agree we need both HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail. Investing in high-speed rail would free up capacity right across the North to improve local commutes, as well as opening up labour markets, driving investment and providing skilled jobs for the next generation.

“HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail are vital for the Northern Powerhouse and cancelling either project would be a betrayal to the cause of rebalancing our country. The investments come as a package and cancelling HS2, which is shovel ready, will set all major rail investment in the region back for at least another decade. “The Oakervee Review shows across the North that fares at many stations which aren’t even served by HS2, like Warrington, would have to go up if the line isn’t built. Services at peak time would be so full on routes South seats would be rationed, hitting the self-employed and those from SMEs who will be prevented from getting to cities like London – hitting the northern economy.” The original HS2 plan was to build a new railway line between London and the West Midlands that would carry 400m-long (1,300ft) trains with as many as 1,100 seats per train. The line would help trains reach speeds of up to 250mph and they would also run as many as 14 times per hour in each direction.

This would then be followed by a V-shaped second phase that would take services from Birmingham to Manchester and Leeds. The government launched a review of the high-speed rail network last year to review whether the project should carry on. This came after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told to Parliament it could now be 2028-2031 before the first trains run on the route. The second phase to Manchester and Leeds was also due to open in 2032-33, but that has been pushed back to 2035-2040.

The review concluded it “strongly advised against cancelling” the project, according to the BBC. However, the report’s official publication is expected within the next few weeks. Political leaders in the North East are pushing for alternative transport investments if HS2 doesn’t go ahead. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen told Express.co.uk: “Local people rightly demand to be able to get around Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool quickly and easily. That’s why, as Mayor, I’m driving forward investments in transport totalling £256 million.

“I’ve been very clear that HS2 doesn’t benefit my region in any way, shape or form. “It will be at least 15 years, with a fair wind, before we see spades in the ground on the later phases of the scheme, so all we get in the North East with HS2 is the promise of jam tomorrow. “While HS2 will bring no benefit to Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, there are a number of transport projects that could be delivered reasonably quickly and at a fraction of the cost of HS2 that will have a hugely positive impact locally. “These include funding the redevelopment of Darlington station and a new crossing over the River Tees to relieve congestion on the crucial A19 arterial road.