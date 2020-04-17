HSE will now test all staff and residents in nursing homes where there is a confirmed Covid-19 case

THE HSE HAS said that it will test all staff and residents of long-term care centres, which includes nursing homes, where a case of Covid-19 has been confirmed.

The news was announced this afternoon after 11 residents at St Mary’s Hospital in Dublin who were confirmed to have Covid-19 died.

A further eight patients who were confirmed to have Covid-19 at a residential centre in Portlaoise, Co Laois, died over the bank holiday weekend.

Today, at a briefing focused specifically on long-term residential care centres (LTRC), for example nursing homes, the HSE announced a number of actions to help protect residents and staff at these care centres.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer at the HSE, said that there have been 335 outbreaks in LTRC centres; of these 186 outbreaks were in private centres, and 112 were at HSE providers.

It’s important to mention that outbreaks are not the same as clusters. An outbreak is one confirmed case, a cluster involves more than three cases.

196 (or 59%) of those outbreaks are in nursing homes, she said.

Among those measures announced were “enhanced testing” at centres, which means that in any residential centre where there is a confirmed case, that all staff and residents would be tested.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry spoke about the emotional toll of the deaths of those in nursing homes, and said that Covid-19 is particularly virulent among older people.

“If any of us get pneumonia, we expect to get a cough and fever, but with older people, they may not get the same symptoms”, because of a weaker immune system.