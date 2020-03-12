Huawei Mate 30 Pro has just been overtaken by the newest Android phone of 2020

THE Huawei Mate 30 Pro has just been toppled by the newest Android flagship of 2020 – the Oppo Find X2 Pro – when it comes to camera quality at least.

Huawei is renowned for its smartphone camera systems that, whether you’re a fan of the firm or not, admittedly push the industry forward. The firm was premier to put a dedicated night mode within its camera software and was also first out the gates with a periscope-style telephoto lens. The Mate 30 Pro is the newest flagship smartphone from Huawei and, as you’d expect, has an incredible camera system. Not only were we impressed with its photography capabilities at Express.co.uk, so was DxOMark. In case you haven’t heard of DxOMark, here’s a quick rundown. The publication is based on Paris and is renowned for meticulously testing smartphone camera systems and awarding them a final score based on performance. Until recently, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G sat at the top of its rankings but was recently surpassed by Xiaomi’s new Mi 10 Pro. And now it seems Oppo’s new Find X2 Pro has also leapfrogged the best Huawei has to offer.

Oppo unveiled the Find X2 Pro on Friday – the device is the firm’s first true flagship since 2018 and boy was it worth the wait. The Find X2 Pro comes with a gorgeous 120Hz refresh rate display, complete with a 1440p resolution (and yes, you can turn on both at once) and boasts incredibly fast 65W wired charging. And of course, the device also goes big on cameras – the Find X2 totes three snappers on its rear: a 48-megapixel primary, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 13-megapixel periscope-style telephoto. During its presentation last week, Oppo was eager to boast about the Find X2 Pro’s new camera hardware and software that should allow it to capture breathtaking snaps.

And it seems the Shenzhen firm wasn’t joking around. DxOMark has issued its verdict on the Find X2 Pro and, well… it performed remarkably well. In fact, the device now sits at the top of the site’s rankings with Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro. The French publication praised the Find X2 Pro for being an excellent all-rounder for photos and video taken in a wide-range of conditions. DxOMark’s verdict on the Oppo Find X2 Pro reads: “We’ve seen excellent smartphone cameras from Oppo before, but the Find X2 Pro is the Chinese company’s masterpiece so far. It joins the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the top spot of our DxOMark Camera rankings, thanks to its camera delivering in all areas.