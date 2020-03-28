Huawei P40 Pro Rumors: Latest Variant Camera Has 50X Zoom, 40 MP Telephoto Camera

Huawei has made a living focusing on the cameras of its phones and one of their upcoming handsets is the Huawei P40 Pro. As one would expect, the first thing that people would want to know is what kind of cameras the mobile phone will come with. Per reports, the device will come with a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 40-megapixel telephoto camera, a time-of-flight depth sensor and possibly a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

From the lot of cameras alone that the Huawei P40 Pro will offer, one can just imagine the heavy expectations in terms of quality of photos and videos captured. And despite the presence of a 50X camera, Huawei may have fallen a bit short when it comes to zoom. The Samsung S20 Ultra can go as much as 100X Space Zoom although the quality leaves a lot to be desired, Engadget reported.

Given the benefit of the doubt, it will be interesting what the Huawei P40 Pro will have to offer. According to popular tipster Ishan Agarawal, the features of the upcoming Huawei devices should be interesting to watch out for. Looking beyond the rear cameras, there are other features worth considering.

Upfront, the Huawei P40 Pro will have a 32 MP front-facing camera and depth sensor. This will be located at the top left portion of the phone’s 6.28-inch screen display. The depth sensor deserves some attention considering this will account for better selfie-taking photos and videos with more realistic and eye-catching effects.

Inside, the Huawei P40 Pro will rely on a Kirin 990 processor, a chip that was introduced at the IFA in Berlin. The RAM support has yet to be known, the same with the storage solution options that consumers can choose from. To keep it up and running, the P40 Pro will have a 4,200 mAh battery and have provisions for wireless fast-charging.

Though Agarwal has been noted to provide accurate information in the past, it would be best to take these with a grain of salt for now. Just like any other Huawei device, the attention is on the camera. And to make it all work, the proper internal features need to be present so that potential buyers can look forward to a reliable multi-functioning device that they can rely on daily.