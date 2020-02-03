Huawei poll: Should China be trusted with Britain’s phone network? VOTE HERE

BORIS JOHNSON has come under fire over plans to give Chinese telecoms firm Huawei access to Britain’s 5G phone network – but what do you think?
It could risk a split in transatlantic relations which could overshadow Friday’s Brexit celebrations, which Mr Johnson has been working towards for three years.
An alternative to Huawei built by the UK and the US was supposedly suggested to the Prime Minister by Trump.
However, UK officials believe this would take too long.
Three US senators took unprecedented steps by writing to the National Security Council to urge ministers not to open the UK’s sensitive new telecoms network to the Asian technology giant.
Concerns are over Huawei’s reportedly close links with Chinese intelligence.
Trump’s Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, branded the Huawei deal as a threat to “critical” infrastructure.
He offered to “dedicate a lot of resources” to a US-UK trade deal this year if Britain fell into line.
The Huawei decision is expected to provoke a heated cabinet row on Tuesday.
One source compared the tech giant to the coronavirus.
They told The Sunday Times: “Huawei is next week’s Chinese virus.”
Home secretary, Priti Patel, and defence secretary, Ben Wallace, are “on the warpath” amid claims Whitehall officials “bounced” Mr Johnson into letting Huawei build “non-core” parts of the network.
A senior official claimed Huawei would be “excluded from sensitive locations”.
This would include Westminster and the Royal Navy bases in Faslane, Devonport and Portsmouth.
The letter from the US senators claimed the integrated nature of Britain’s 5G network “eliminates” Mr Johnson’s argument Huawei will be confined to the “edges” of the network.
It warned: “The company’s actions show a clear record of predatory and problematic behaviour.
The letter concluded: “It is in the best interest of the United Kingdom, US-UK special relations, and the health and wellbeing of a well-functioning market for 5G technologies to exclude Huawei”
Culture secretary Baroness Morgan is expected to unveil the Huawei decision on Tuesday.