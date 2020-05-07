Huge spike of coronavirus cases in Victoria

Victoria has recorded another 22 coronavirus cases as community-wide testing ramps up.

The jump is the state’s biggest spike in new daily cases since April 11 when 24 people were diagnosed.

Nineteen of the new cases are connected to an outbreak at Cedar Meats abattoir in Brooklyn, Melbourne.

The facility is linked with 34 cases in total.

Cedar Meats General Manager Tony Kairouz said: ‘All workers are self-quarantining and we are working closely with the Victorian health authorities.

‘All meat processed at our facilities is processed in accordance with Australian Standards for food safety and our customers can be confident that the meat processed at our facilities is safe to eat.’

Two of the new cases are returned travellers while one other case still being investigated.

There were 13,000 tests on Sunday alone, the largest amount of any state in one day.

There are now 1,406 cases in total in Victoria.

Victoria’s state of alarm is set to finish on May 11, the earliest date the government will consider relaxing current social distancing restrictions.

The has launched a testing blitz that aims to complete 100,000 checks before next Monday.

On Sunday the government confirmed a teacher at Meadow Glen primary school in Epping had coronavirus and the school will be shut from Monday to Wednesday.

The teacher’s infection was reported after Education Minister Dan Tehan accused Mr Andrews of failing in his leadership by keeping schools shut.

Mr Tehan later issued a statement withdrawing the remarks, saying he had overstepped the mark.