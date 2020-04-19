Hugh Jackman’s Feud With Ryan Reynolds Has Something To Do With Scarlett Johansson

Hugh Jackman said his feud with Ryan Reynolds has something to do with Scarlett Johansson.

Jackman and Reynolds have a long-standing feud. The two actors have been messing and trolling each other on social media. In an interview with The Daily Beast, the “Greatest Showman” star was asked how it started and he admitted that it has something to do with Reynolds’ ex-wife, Johansson, who is very close to him.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started!” Jackman said while laughing.

He recalled their first meeting and how his close friend Johansson was to blame for their online war. According to the “Les Miserables” star, he met Reynolds on the set of “Wolverine” and it was when they started ribbing each other.

“I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’” Jackman recalled.

The “Wolverine” star added that it escalated in “Deadpool” and up to the point where Reynolds would call him out and manipulate him through social media to do whatever the “6 Underground” actor wanted.

When asked if he is planning to take his revenge on Reynolds after the latter got him recently when he celebrated his wedding anniversary, Jackman confessed that he spends a few number of hours daily plotting about his next move against Reynolds. He explained that he limits it to only five hours because if it’s longer, it becomes unhealthy for him.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready,” Jackman continued while laughing.

On April 11, Jackman celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Instagram. He penned a sweet tribute to his partner by writing, “These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24.”

Reynolds dropped by and trolled Jackman. “Hang in there, Deb,” he wrote.

In the same interview, Jackman said that he has moved on from the “Wolverine” movies. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo has talked about his Marvel superhero character the Hulk and said that he wants to see the strongest man on earth with Wolverine next.