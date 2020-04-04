Hulk Hogan settles $110m lawsuit with radio DJs accused of leaking sex tape with best friend’s wife

Hulk Hogan has quietly settled a lawsuit with two DJs he accused of leaking a sex tape of him being intimate with his best friend’s wife and that also featured a racist rant.

In March 2016, a Pinellas County, Florida jury ordered Gawker to pay $141million in damages for publishing a video of the former WWE wrestling legend – who real name is Terry Bollea – having sex with Bubba Clem’s wife Heather.

In 2012, the publication settled $31million of the sum and declared bankruptcy but on Thursday Hogan got the remaining amount from Cox Radio DJs Mike ‘Cowhead’ Calta and Matt ‘Spiceboy’ Loyd – who he accused of invasion of privacy.

The pair were said to have shared a tape filmed in 2007 as part of their ‘radio wars’ with rival Bubba Clem – aka Bubba the Love Sponge – whose wife features in the clips. At one point all three worked for Cox Radio but Clem’s contract wasn’t renewed in 2014.

Hogan claimed in a lawsuit that Calta got his agent to leak the tape. Tampa police claim Loyd – who used to work for Clem before his got his show 102.5 The Bone WHPT – stole the DVDs from his studio, made copies and distributed clips.

Calta, his wife Tasha Carrega and his lawyer Keith Davidson have signed an agreement not to possess the video or leak any footage, Bay News 9 reports.

It comes 10 months before trial was due to begin.

The first tape shows Heather Cole giving Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, oral sex to completion while her husband Bubba the Love Sponge walks in and out of the room talking to the pair.

Filmed on July 3, 2007, lasts for 43 minutes, even though the oral sex last for just 10 minutes.

It is the second tape that was published by Gawker and shows the pair having sex, which last just a few minutes.

After they are done Hogan complains about his long ride home and then slaps his stomach before saying; ‘I can’t believe I just ate. I feel like a pig.’

The third tape also shows the two having intercourse, and afterwards Hogan talks about his children Nick and Brooke, saying that he is concerned for his daughter because she is ‘making some real bad decisions.’

Hogan goes on to use racial slurs multiple times while on video, and after he leaves Bubba and Cole discuss the fact that they could blackmail Hogan with the tape.

‘If we ever did want to retire, all we have to do is use that f****** footage of him talking about people,’ says Bubba, who then tells Cole he wants to watch the tape.

Cole responds to this by saying; ‘His dick hurt so f****** bad. You’ll probably just see my face squirming. I just tried to get past the pain to enjoy it.’

Cole is admitting she knew the sex was being filmed, but in her deposition played before jurors during the case this week broke down in tears when she described learning that her second encounter with Hogan had been taped.

It would seem this tape was made shortly after the first two as well given that Hogan’s son Nick was in a horrific car crash in August of 2007 which he does not mention or speak about on the video.

Audio from two sex tapes were unsealed just a month after Hogan was awarded a $140 million judgment against Gawker for releasing a sex tape without his permission.

In one tape Hogan discusses his daughter Brooke’s alleged relationship with black rapper Stacks, the son of Cecile Barker, who was the manager for Sly and the Family Stone and an aerospace entrepreneur.

He suggested his daughter may have ruined a deal with the record label by sleeping with Stacks.

The audio was released for the first time on Thursday by the National Enquirer and Death and Taxes website.

‘I don’t give a f*** if she (inaudible) an eight foot tall basketball player,’ he told Clem. ‘If we’re gonna f*** with n*****s, let’s get a rich one!’

He admitted to Clem, who is married to his friend Bubba the Love Sponge, that he was ‘racist to a point.’

‘I’m not a double standard type of guy,’ he said.

‘I’m a racist to a point, y’know, f***ing n*****s, but then, when it comes to nice people…’

Hogan was swiftly fired from the WWE after news emerged that his n-word laden pillow talk. He was also removed from the Hall of Fame and axed from their YouTube channel.

He later admitted the rant had been ‘probably the stupidest thing I ever said’, during an interview on The View.

‘The people who know me know I’m not a racist,’ he had insisted.

Hogan went on to tell the ladies that he attended a church that was predominantly ‘Afro-American’ and that he and his second wife Jennifer were married by an ‘Afro-American’ minister.

Bollea also accused him of having ‘multiple adulterous affairs in or around September 2007’ and claims he ‘began a scheme and shell game to conceal and tie up the parties’ assets and income’.

Hogan has since remarried and lives with his second wife Jennifer McDaniel in a lavish property in Clearwater, Florida, where he also runs a chain of beachwear stores called Hogan’s Beach Shop.

In 2015, he was dropped from WWE after it emerged that the sex tape also included a racist rant in which he repeatedly used the n-word and expressed disgust at the idea of his daughter dating a black man.

More racist slurs were revealed from a 2008 recorded telephone conversation with his then-imprisoned son, Nick, who had pleaded no contest to felony reckless driving charges.

Hogan later apologized, saying he used ‘language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs’.

Hogan split from his wife Linda after she claimed he has a series of extra-marital affairs. Last September she was awarded 70 per cent of the couple’s liquid assets, properties, and 40 per cent of his earnings including his sex tape lawsuit payout.

The wrestler made a comeback in July 2018.