Human remains found on Donegal beach identified as missing person

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND on a beach in Co Donegal earlier this year have been formally identified as a missing person.

The human remains were found on Bunbeg Beach in Gaoth Dobhair on 18 February.

The Donegal Daily, who first reported the story, reported that part of a leg was found.

Gardaí have today confirmed that the human remains found on the beach have been formally identified as belonging to a person from an active missing person investigation.

The identity of the missing person in question has not been confirmed by gardaí.

Investigations remain ongoing and gardaí say they are continuing to liaise with the local coroner.