Hundreds of bored shoppers ignore social distancing orders and flock to crammed shopping centres

Large groups of shoppers have been flouting COVID-19 social distancing laws at Sydney stores.

Pictures show customers packing out retail stores in Sydney and Melbourne – including Coles in Eastgardens, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Others showed customers walking closely together as they waited on escalators and outside stores.

Hundreds of stores are set to reopen across Australia as restrictions ease across the country.

However some centres, such as Westfield Fountain Gate in Melbourne, have already seen stores filled with shoppers.

Stores had notices advising on social distancing regulations outside the shops, but few had plastic shields and protective measures inside, according to the Cranbourne Leader.

One retail assistant said: ‘The centre is so busy for a Monday, a lot of customers have told me they are shopping here to have something to do.’

Another retail worker at the centre told Daily Mail Australia she had noticed lots more whole families coming into the store for something small such as one pair of parents.

‘I had one family the other day – it was the two children, the two parents and two grandparents,’ she said.

‘It’s strange to see, but beside that I have found the general foot traffic to be quiet – a typical Tuesday morning.’

Stores in the centre such as Myer, Napoleon Perdis, Cotton On, Glassons, Platypus Shoes and Politix remain closed.

The Scentre Group announced on Friday their COVID-19 Retail Recovery Protocol plan, which stated sanitiser, signs, restrictions on capacity and daily check-ins on staff would be on the agenda as centres became busier.

CEO Peter Allen said on Friday: ‘We are pleased to have helped to develop these Protocol measures, all of which are in place in the day-to-day operations of our Westfield centres.

‘All of our Westfield centres have remained open throughout the pandemic to provide essential and valued services to our communities such as supermarkets, food and grocery stores, pharmacies, medical centres and other retail stores.’

Similar scenes occurred at Broadway Sydney, which is not a Westfield, over the weekend.

Images showed several people standing on escalators closely together and standing outside stores.

One customer said: ‘I went to Broadway for groceries on Saturday afternoon. I was shocked to see how many people were there, it was the busiest I had seen it for weeks.

‘Most shops were closed. Coles and Kmart were opened as well as only a handful of smaller retailers.

‘It felt like a lot of people there just hanging out and loitering in the centre. Zero social distancing amongst people, especially on the escalators.’

A spokesperson for Broadway Sydney told Daily Mail Australia measures currently in place – such as signs encouraging social distancing and hand sanitiser will be increased.

She said that security, cleaners and centre staff have been trained to monitor how busy the centre gets and have measures in place to control crowds.

In Victoria, residents are still only allowed to leave their home for four reasons: to obtain essential items, for exercise, to care for someone and for work or education.

Infectious disease consultant at Barwon Health, Dr Deb Friedman, said people still need to take social distancing seriously.

‘We know that 10 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Victoria are unlinked, so we don’t know where they acquired the infection from, which means there’s ongoing community transmission,’ Dr Friedman said.

She said this meant social distancing has not always been adhered to despite it being our best weapon against coronavirus at this time.

Dr Friedman added while retailers had implemented strict measures to minimise possibility of infection it is an imperfect system.