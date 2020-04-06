Hundreds of calls for help amid Vic rain

A driver has been rescued from a car after getting stuck in floodwaters in Melbourne’s southwest, in one of more than 200 calls for help after Victoria was lashed with rain.

The State Emergency Service received 278 calls for assistance in the 12 hours to 4:30pm on Saturday as wet and windy conditions wrought havoc across the state.

There were 160 calls for fallen trees, 75 for building damage and 31 for flooding.

A man had to be rescued from his car after the vehicle became stuck in floodwater on a road over Kororoit Creek at Williamstown North about midday.

Firefighters led the effort to extricate him, with the SES, police and ambulance workers also on the scene.

The man was assessed by paramedics but didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

Lansfield in the Macedon Ranges copped the heaviest soaking overnight, with a total rainfall of 88mm.

Redesdale in central Victoria recorded 84mm, while Kilmore Gap north of Melbourne recorded 67mm.

Victoria’s eastern ranges received the most rain from Saturday morning, with 22.8mm at Falls Creek, 22mm at Mount Buller and 21mm at Mount Buffalo by the early evening.

There was also small hail in Victoria’s southwest.

Winds also picked up to 94km/h at Wilsons Promontory, southeast of Melbourne, and 89km/h at St Kilda in the city.

The conditions will ease in the later hours of Saturday, before another front brings strong gusts across southern Victoria on Sunday.

A severe weather warning is in place, with winds expected to pick up to 100km/h in coastal areas and about 110km/h in the eastern ranges.