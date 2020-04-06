Hungary creates $4 bln fund to restart economy, working…

BUDAPEST, April 4 – The Hungarian premier’s chief of staff said on Saturday the government had created a $4 billion pool to help restart the economy amidst the coronavirus outbreak, using rerouted government ministry resources and the national employment fund.

The government is also working on the recovery effort with the central bank, which will make some announcements after a meeting of its Monetary Council next week, Gergely Gulyas told an online press briefing.

The entire effort to revive the economy will be worth around 20% of gross domestic product, he said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Mark Heinrich)