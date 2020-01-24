Hunger Games prequel: Read the first chapter HERE about Snow’s horrifying KATNISS links

THE HUNGER GAMES PREQUEL The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes just released the first chapter which reveals young President Snow’s twisted links to District 12. The book will be released in May. Full details below.

He’s one of the greatest movie and book villains of all time. But how did he become so monstrous? We knew that President Snow relied on the Hunger Games to maintain his power and status quo, but the horrifying truth of how closely his fate is twisted up with the horrifying spectacle is about to be revealed. Fans can read the chilling opening of the upcoming book which introduces us to Snow as an ambitious young man – and a Hunger Games very different from what was to come – but equally horrifying in a different way.

The new book will also certainly be adapted for the big screen and promises a chilling look into how the butchering of young people became national entertainment. The excerpt is from Chapter One and introduces a young student Coriolanus Snow. He is from a prominent but impoverished family and is already looking for advancement. We are told The Hunger Games, created by the marvellously-named Casca Highbottom, have failed to hold public attention and are being revamped. The 18-year-old Snow senses an opportunity.

Promising students will be assigned as ‘mentors’ to the tribute, with a view to making them more appealing and marketable to the bored audiences in the Capitol. As fans know from the Hunger Games trilogy, District 12 was always regarded poorly. Snow is hoping to mentor someone from the favoured Districts 1 and 2 or the fishing and farming Districts 4 and 11. He is about to be sorely disappointed and Dean Highbottom allocates the tributes.

And so Snow’s association with the District of Katniss Everdeen begins. Despite his disappointment, the opening chapter contains plenty of evidence Snow is about to start his rise to the top.