Husband Of Missing Florida Woman Arrested In New Mexico, Charged With Murder, Kidnapping

The husband of missing Florida woman Gretchen Anthony has been arrested and charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance and presumed death.

David Ethan Anthony, 43, of Jupiter, Florida, was arrested Tuesday in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and charged with the kidnapping and homicide of his wife.

Las Cruces is nearly 2,000 miles west of Jupiter. There have been no reports as to why the investigation led to New Mexico.

Gretchen Anthony, 51, was last seen on March 20 at her home in the town of Abacoa, Florida. A missing person report was filed on March 26. It was eventually discovered that her husband had been the last person to see her and more evidence found later led authorities to believe he was responsible for her murder.

As of Thursday, David Anthony has been awaiting extradition back to Palm Beach County. He will face charges of kidnapping and second-degree murder.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the couple married in March 2015 in Nevada and had submitted a signed divorced petition in late February. In mid-March, David Anthony was charged with violently resisting arrest in Palm Beach County, according to the Post.

Police are still searching for Gretchen Anthony’s remains. It is believed that either a dark blue Mini Cooper or a black 2016 Nissan Frontier was used in connection with her disappearance. Those with information regarding her whereabouts are encouraged to call the Jupiter Police at (561) 741-2235.